The New Year is well underway and you’ll want to take a look at what the Fun Club has planned for the coming months.
Musical theatre is a great way to avoid the winter blahs and we hope you’ll be interested in these ideas for having some fun indoors.
The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
The Fun Club will visit the TADA Theatre in Lincoln on Sunday, Feb. 23, for a concert featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. The cost is $76 which includes motorcoach transportation, lunch before the show and great seats at the matinee.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the most well-known composers in the history of Broadway. His songs span many genres, from heart-wrenching ballads to uplifting melodies. Here are a few of the great tunes we can look forward to hearing:
“Memory” from the Broadway musical ‘Cats’ is one of the most poignant numbers in musical theatre. This song about a faded glamour cat, who reminisces about the glory days of her youth, is one of the most hauntingly beautiful songs ever written.
We’ll hear several selections from the ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ which is the longest-running Broadway musical ever. In “The Music of the Night,” the Phantom sings to Christine after he has led her to his sanctuary in the Opera House. The song is both eerie and seductive and it transfixes the young Christine.
One of the great songs from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ is the ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.” In the song, Mary Magdalene laments her complicated love for Jesus.
Many people consider “As If We Never Said Goodbye” as one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s greatest songs. In the show, ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ a faded silent screen star sings of her love of Hollywood and fame.
I know you’ll recognize these songs and many other Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpieces. Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 any weekday morning to add your name to the roster for an afternoon of memorable music.
Bandstand the Musical
If you’d like to see a fun Broadway show with great Big Band music, plan to join the Fun Club on Sunday, Jan. 19, when we attend “Bandstand, the Musical” at the Lied Center. You’ll love the energetic dancing and the wonderful sound of Big Band.
The show is set in 1945 when America’s soldiers are coming home. Private First Class Donny Novitski, a singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans. The competition gives them the purpose they desperately need.
Bandstand is both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. The cost is $119 which includes great seats at the theatre, lunch prior to the matinee performance and motorcoach transportation. Call the Fun Club and give yourself a treat.
Horseshoe Casino
Our next casino date is Thursday, Jan. 16. The cost of motorcoach transportation is $30. Please call 402-745-6477 at least three business days prior to the trip to receive the complimentary buffet. The bus departs at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.