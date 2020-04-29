The travel and entertainment industry is continuing to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic, yet we keep reminding ourselves that better times await us in the future.
With that thought in mind, the Fun Club has planned a tour to Branson for the 2020 Christmas shows. The dates are Monday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 4. The cost is $859 per person double room occupancy. A single room is slightly higher.
Included in that price are motorcoach transportation, four nights at the award-winning Comfort Inn & Suites, a tour of Branson, nine shows, eight meals, tasting at the Curling Vine Winery and more.
During the pandemic, the Fun Club staff is working at home. You may call my cell phone at 402-366-9648 or Dave’s cell at 402-366-4322 or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to request a brochure. You’ll also find the brochure and registration form on-line at the Fun Club website at www.yorkfunclub.com.
The Story of Noah
One reason we’re excited about this year’s tour is the Sight and Sound Theatre is bringing back the production of “Noah” for one season only. With their famous wrap-around stage, the story of the world’s most famous voyage will come to life all around us. It will seem as if we have set sail in enormous ark with Noah and his family and the animals that fill the stage. Fun Club travelers are always amazed at the biblical shows at this theatre and the story of Noah is perhaps the most impressive of all.
Other Christmas Shows
On the way home from Branson, I often have our travelers rate the shows we’ve seen during the week. “The Duttons” consistently rank among the top, so we have included them again in this year’s itinerary. The three-generation family rocks the stage with musical talent. Their Christmas segment includes a beautiful presentation of the Nativity.
Another show we’ve included again due to its popularity is the “Clay Cooper’s Country Express.” The two dozen cast members provide a high energy performance filled with singing, dancing, trick roping, comedy and more. The spontaneity and quick wit of show host Clay Cooper always amazes me.
The “Showboat Branson Bell” and the cruise on Table Rock Lake is another crowd-pleaser. We’ll enjoy dinner in the three-story dining theatre while the ship’s performers entertain with song, dance, magic and comedy.
The show “Christmas Wonderland” will bring to life some of our favorite holiday classics. Beautiful costume changes and high-kicking dancers are featured throughout the show.
“Cassandre - The Voice of an Angel” will entertain with tunes from the 40’s through the 80’s. Country, Broadway, pop, gospel and Christmas tunes are all included in her delightful performance.
We’ll attend the “Haygoods” who are known for their extraordinary flair for entertaining. The siblings wow their audiences with state-of-the-art special effects, brilliant sound and amazing energy.
At the “Down Home Country Show” we’ll step back in time and hear the classics of George Jones, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and other country favorites.
One of Branson newest shows is “The Johnson Strings.” It features one dynamic family, 20 instruments, 8 harmonizing voices and plenty of family humor. We’ll enjoy great Christmas tunes, a dueling piano and some amazing trick fiddling.
Get the brochure at our website or call or email us and we’ll send you one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.