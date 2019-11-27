Tomorrow is Thanksgiving.
I don’t know about you, but I love this holiday. It’s a special day to give thanks for all our blessings and it’s not hard to think of things to be thankful for. My family and friends, our wonderful Fun Club travelers, good health, our freedoms... and the list goes on and on. So often, Thanksgiving gets lost in the hustle and bustle of getting ready for Christmas. But I have an idea to help you with that too.
Fun Club gift certificates
You might be interested to know the Fun Club has gift certificates available in any amount. It’s a perfect gift for those who enjoy theatre or travel. And who doesn’t? Many of us don’t need more “stuff” to add to the household. We’re trying to get rid of “stuff.” That’s why a gift of entertainment might be a perfect solution for your gift giving.
Your parents, grandparents, a helpful neighbor or a dear friend will surely be able to find an activity they enjoy among those listed below. And, if not, please know the Fun Club adds new activities all the time.
• Horseshoe Casino or Harrahs Casino - Thursday, Jan. 16, Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Thursday, March 19. The cost is $30 for each trip. Lunch is complimentary for those who register at least three days prior to the event. The motorcoach departs York at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m.
•“Bandstand - the Broadway Musical” - Sunday, Jan. 19. This matinee at the Lied Center features fantastic Big Band music and incredible dancing. The cost is $119 with transportation, lunch and show ticket.
•“The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber“- Sunday, Feb. 23, at Lincoln’s TADA Theatre. Webber’s Broadway hits include “Cats,” “Evita,” “Phantom of the Opera,” etc. The cost is $76 for transportation, lunch and the matinee.
•“The Sunshine Boys” - Sunday, March 15, at Lincoln Community Playhouse. Two former Vaudeville actors are brought back together for one last big show with hilarious results. The cost is $78 for transportation, lunch at Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet and the show ticket.
•“Beautiful” - Thursday, April 23, at the Lied Center. This musical tells the amazing story of Carole King’s rise to stardom and features many of the beloved songs this singer and songwriter has given to us. The cost for the Broadway production is $119 with motorcoach, dinner and show ticket.
Multi-Day tours
We also have several locally-developed multi-day tours that have openings.
• “Mystery Tour” - Four days of fun on Tuesday, April 28 - Friday, May 1. The cost is $589 per person for a double room. A single room is $739. The price includes all transportation, all admissions and nine meals. A completed reservation form and a $200 deposit per person will reserve your spot.
•“Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks” - Thursday, July 16 to Monday, July 27. This is a 12-day motorcoach tour of three magnificent national parks. Enjoy the geysers, the waterfalls and the mudpots in Yellowstone; ride the jammer buses through the mountain peaks and valleys at Glacier; relax on a scenic Snake River ride through the majestic Tetons. The cost is $2,645 per person double room occupancy. A single room is higher. Return a completed reservation form with a $300 deposit per person.
•“Nebraska City - Red to the Core” - Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 9 & 10. This two-day tour features an overnight stay at the beautiful Lied Lodge. Tours include the Arbor Lodge mansion, Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, Arbor Day Farm, the Lewis and Clark Center, etc. The cost is $349 per person in a double room; a single room is higher. The cost includes all transportation, all meals and all admissions. Return the reservation form with a $100 deposit per person.
International Tours
•“Iceland Explorer” - Wednesday, June 3 - Tuesday, June 9. The tour highlights include five nights at the Grand Hotel in Reykjavik, the Golden Circle Tour, a whale watch cruise and the Blue Lagoon. The cost is $3,995 per person double room occupancy with the booking discount; a single room is higher. Ask for the brochure and return the reservation form with a $500 deposit per person.
Our French River Cruise, from Paris to Normandy, is sold out but we are accepting a waiting list. The dates are Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Wednesday, Oct. 28. Please ask for the brochure and details at the Fun Club desk, or call 402-745-6477 any weekday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.