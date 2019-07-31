I remember the first time we saw the Texas Tenors perform.
It was about seven years ago in Branson. The Fun Club was in town for the always-fabulous Christmas Shows and we had included the Texas Tenors in our itinerary. We have a simple formula for choosing the shows we’ll see any given year. We take the top one or two shows from the previous year (as ranked by the Fun Club travelers on their way home from Branson), we choose some favorites from past years and we always try to include a couple of new shows.
You might think we take a chance on the new shows but we get recommendations from people in Branson so even those are often quite a hit with our travelers. And that’s exactly what happened in 2012. The Fun Club went to the Texas Tenors performance and we fell in love with Marcus Collins, JC Fisher and John Hagen. We have seen them perform many times since then and now we have a chance to see them in Lincoln.
The Texas Tenors will perform on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Lied Center. It’s a 4 p.m. show and the motorcoach will depart York at 2:20 p.m. The cost is $92 which includes transportation, show ticket and dinner after the show.
More about the Texas Tenors
The first time we saw the Texas Tenors perform we knew they had been in the winner’s circle on the popular TV show, “America’s Got Talent.” That isn’t a show I regularly catch so I was unfamiliar with their tremendous talent and their backgrounds. Since then we’ve learned quite a bit about them. The three tenors are all from the Houston area and they formed a group specifically to compete in Season Four of the TV competition.
They all have different backgrounds which contribute to their musical versatility. Country singer JC Fisher, Broadway singer Marcus Collins and opera singer John Hagen perform many different genres of music including classical, contemporary, country, pop and Americana.
“Mountain Music” by Alabama, “God Bless the U.S.A” by Lee Greenwood, “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, and “My Way” by Frank Sinatra are songs that made them winners on their TV debut and are often included in their shows. They also sing some of their original pieces like “You Should Dream.” And when they sing a classical piece like “Nessum Dorma” with those strong tenor voices, the audience applause is thunderous.
Although I love all three tenors, John Hagen’s classically trained voice gets me every time. And he always wins points when he tells his Nebraska audiences that the time he spent at the University of Nebraska getting his Master’s Degree was an outstanding experience. And when he tells us he sang at Tom Osborne’s daughter’s wedding, he endears himself to all Big Red fans.
The three have become a musical phenomenon since their success on “America’s Got Talent.” They have entertained millions all over the world and performed an Emmy award-winning PBS special. Now it’s time to see them in person. Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings to add your name to the roster for this October performance.
Branson Tour
We won’t see the Texas Tenors in Branson this year because they will be touring at that time. However, we will see some awesome shows, as always, on our Monday through Friday, Nov. 11-15 tour. The Christmas shows start in Branson around Nov. 1 so even though we are going earlier than usual, we will have the full holiday experience.
In addition to seven great Christmas shows, we’ll visit Silver Dollar City with its millions of lights, Broadway-style performances and fabulous light parade. Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com and ask for a brochure and registration form for this exciting tour.