Have you had fun traveling this year?
I sure hope so. Do you need a few ideas for your future adventures? If so, we’re here to help. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Fun Club will host two travel shows at the Chances R Beer Garden. The shows will feature two unique and exciting destinations.
The 1:15 p.m. show will highlight our newest trip, “Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise” which will be a nine-day tour on Oct. 20-28, 2020. This will be followed by a second travel show at approximately 1:55 p.m. when we review the June 2020 “Iceland Explorer” tour.
Both travel shows are free but reservations are required to help us plan for seating and refreshments. Call 402-745-6477 weekday mornings or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to reserve a spot for one or both programs. You may also wish to ask for the brochure for either of these destinations.
Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise
Our fabulous nine-day tour of France features seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond cruise ship. The Diamond’s 60 staterooms and 12 suites include all the amenities of an upscale hotel. This cruise includes English-only onboard commentary and an English-speaking staff. There are six different price levels dependent of your choice of stateroom. Prices start at $4,595 per person with double room occupancy and there is a $100 per person booking discount available.
The Seine River Cruise will start in the magnificent city of Paris. We’ll enjoy a Paris city tour and see the landmarks that line the Seine including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. We’ll also see the Arc De Triomphe and ride along the Champs-Elysees.
We’ll cruise to Conflans and visit several small towns that inspired the impressionist masters including Cezanne and Van Gogh. We’ll travel to Rouen and enjoy a walking tour to the cobblestoned pedestrian center where we’ll see the medieval half-timbered houses and tour the amazing cathedral.
Travelers will visit the port of Le Havre where the Seine River meets the English Channel. We’ll enjoy a tour to Etretat to explore the famous Normandy coastline with its cliff-top paths and views of steep rocks with impressive needlelike formations.
And a favorite day for many will possibly be our full-day historic tour of Normandy. We’ll visit the beaches and battlefields where thousands of Allied troops took part in history’s largest seaborne invasion and we’ll learn all about the fateful events of D-Day. And, there will be so much more.
Iceland adventure
Iceland is a land of volcanoes, majestic waterfalls, craggy mountains and other-worldly landscapes. It’s a country where the landscapes change from rolling hills dotted with grazing sheep to glaciers that stretch for miles. The Fun Club has scheduled a tour to this fascinating island nation on June 3-9, 2020. The cost of the tour with the booking discount is $3,995 per person with a double room. A single room is higher.
The seven-day Iceland trip will include the Golden Circle Tour which is a 190 mile circular route that encompasses many of Iceland’s most famous landmarks. Among the sites on the circle tour is Stokkur Geyser which erupts every few minutes spouting water 100 feet in the air.
On the South Coast of Iceland, we’ll see Skogafoss which is one of the biggest waterfalls in the country. It has a width of 82 feet and a drop of 200 feet. Due to the amount of spray it consistently produces, a rainbow is normally visible.
We will also travel to one of Iceland’s most famous attractions, the Blue Lagoon. Another featured activity is a whale watch cruise which departs from the harbor at Reykjavik. And something everyone will love is that all five nights accommodations will be in the fabulous Grand Hotel in Reykjavik which is their largest city.
Register for travel shows
If you’d like to learn more about either of these 2020 tours, please call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 any weekday morning and register for the Aug. 28 Travel Shows. You do not have to have traveled with the Fun Club previously to attend these free programs.