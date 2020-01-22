Last Saturday night my husband and I settled in and watched a Hallmark movie.
The movie was titled “Love in Iceland.” How could we resist watching it when the Fun Club will be on their way to Iceland in June! The island nation has become a popular destination and seeing the beautiful landscapes in the movie made it easy to understand why.
In the movie, Charlie and Chloe and their friends traveled to Iceland “after the holidays” so the landscapes were covered in snow. The Fun Club dates are June 3 - 9, 2020, and although we’ll see snow-capped mountains, we’ll see a lot more green than the Hallmark travelers did. You may be interested to know the temperatures in June hover in the 50s.
Even though the show featured the winter season, I had fun spotting some of the things we’ll see this summer. During the movie there were a few scenes filmed in the colorful city of Reykjavik. The town is the largest city in Iceland and the northernmost capital city in the world. Colorful housing is one of its characteristics.
In a couple of scenes I spotted the Hallgrimskirkja Church which is a huge Lutheran Church in downtown Reykjavik. The church has unusual architecture and was designed to resemble the rocks, mountains and glaciers of the Icelandic landscape. It’s the largest church in Iceland and one of the tallest structures in the country. I chuckled when I read that the church tower was originally intended to be less tall but the church leaders wanted a large spire so as to outshine the Catholic Cathedral in Iceland. People are the same everywhere, aren’t they?
The country was discovered and settled by the Vikings in the 9th century. Displayed prominently in front of this church is a statue of the Viking explorer Leif Erickson. Although Iceland was founded by Nordic explorers many centuries ago, it may interest you to know that these days most Icelanders are fluent in English.
Outside the City
Another landmark I spotted during the movie was the Grotta Lighthouse. It’s a picturesque lighthouse just outside of Reykjavik and a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors or do some hiking or bird watching. It’s popular with tourists and residents alike.
Another movie scene featured the unique breed of horses found in Iceland. They are smallish horses that were brought to the country by the first settlers from Norway 1100 years ago. Among other features, these horses are known for their ability to traverse Iceland’s difficult terrain.
The Hallmark characters also visited the Blue Lagoon. It is one of Iceland’s most well-known attractions and the Fun Club has included it in our itinerary. The lagoon sits in the center of a large lava field and is known for its warmth, mineral deposits and its relaxation benefits.
The Hallmark travelers also visited one of the many waterfalls in the area. The Fun Club will visit several beautiful waterfalls including Skogafoss which is one of the largest waterfalls in the country with a width of 82 feet and a drop of 200 feet.
There are lots more sites the Fun Club will see that were not included in the movie. The Fun Club will visit the Stokkur Geyser which is located in a geothermal active valley. The geyser erupts every few minutes spouting water 100 feet into the air. We’ll depart from Reykjavik’s harbor on an exciting whale watching excursion. And we’ll explore five original Viking ships from the 11th century, as well as “The Glendalough Sea Stallion” which is a reconstruction of a war ship from the Viking Age.
Are you interested in exploring this unique island nation? Contact the Fun Club any weekday morning at 402-745-6477 and ask for the brochure. Please complete the registration form and send it back to us and we will forward it to Premier World Discovery, our partner in this adventure. They’ve added a second motorcoach so there are still spots available but we imagine the bus will fill quickly. We hope to hear from you soon.
