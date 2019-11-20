What do 6.5 million Christmas lights look like?
Ask any Fun Club traveler to Branson’s Silver Dollar City and their responses will vary from “Incredible!” to “Awesome!” The Fun Club visited Silver Dollar City as part of their “Christmas in Branson” tour and were amazed by the fantastic light displays.
Silver Dollar City has been recognized three times in the past as the “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” in the nation by USA Today’s 10-Best poll. Not to be complacent, the park recently completed a 1.5 million dollar project to add to the display!
An eight-story-tall Christmas tree featured hundreds of thousands of dancing lights with an infinite ability to combine color, music, light and animated images. Whimsical animation, tunnels of dazzling lights and larger-than-life light displays glittered throughout the park.
The park also featured a “Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade” with Rudolph serving as Grand Marshall. Nine lighted floats and 45 costumed characters delighted the travelers.
In addition, the park featured a number of outstanding theater events including two Broadway-style Christmas Shows. Many of the travelers also enjoyed the sing-along train ride that took passengers on a musical journey through the Ozark Mountain countryside.
Branson Shows
In addition to the shows at Silver Dollar City, the Fun Club enjoyed seven holiday shows in Branson. These included the fabulous Dutton Show which showcased three-generations of talented performers in their “Family Christmas Spectacular.” The “Presleys’ Country Jubilee” featured classic country tunes and the slapstick antics of the comedy duo, Herkimer and Cecil. The Oak Ridge Boys also delighted the audience with their hits as well as a Christmas segment.
The travelers enjoyed the comedy and the patriotic message of Russian comedian Yakov Smirnoff. They admired the opera-trained voice of George Dyer who, with his spouse Clarisse, presented music from “Broadway to Buble.” The Fun Club enjoyed the lively songs of “Dublin’s Irish Tenors” and many travelers remarked on the beautiful gowns worn by their female counterparts “The Celtic Ladies.” Another great entertainer was Daniel O’Donnell whose show featured a Christmas extravaganza with an incredible holiday stage set.
For information on future Fun Club tours, please contact the York Fun Club at 402-745-6477 or yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
Branson Travelers
Those who traveled to Branson with the Fun Club were: John and Virginia Davis of Beaver Crossing; Gerald and Vernelle Friesen of Henderson; Elton and Connie Flodman and Marx and Norma Holtorf, all of Hordville; Curtis and Christine Huber of Central City; Marilyn Baker of Lincoln; Faye Clayton and Rose Remmers, both of Bruning; and Jan With of Omaha.
Other travelers were: Dr. Roger and Betty Meyer of Utica; Delmar and Sherry Peters of Aurora; Shirley Liebig of Platte Center; Marlene Rickert of Columbus; Jani Pickrel of Benedict; Kevin and Angie Wall of Hampton; Don Wegner of Scotia; Bonnie Wilson of Bradshaw; Iva Lou Wellmann of Waco; Gordon and Jolene Wiegardt of Seward; and David and Vickie Gerloff of Ayr.
Fun Club travelers from York were: Reid and Carla Block; Don and Betty Bohling; Deb Figgner; Larry and Gloria Joy; Madonna Mohnsen; Dennis Wall; and escorts Bernice and Dave Mettenbrink.
