The Fun Club has added “Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise” to our 2020 schedule.
Even though the cruise is over a year away, the Premier World Discovery rep who spoke at the Travel Show last week said the Oct. 20-28, 2020, tour has been very popular and the ship is already over half-filled.
If you’re interested in this cruise-tour, you’ll want to obtain the brochure which includes the reservation form. Call us at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings or email yorkfunclub@gmail.com and we’ll send you the information. You will also find it on-line at www.yorkfunclub.com. We never know how quickly a trip will fill but we do know this tour has several other travel groups interested. We hope you won’t delay getting your deposit and reservation form back to us.
Seine River Cruise
River cruising has become extremely popular in Europe. You can unpack once and enjoy all the fascinating towns, cities and sites along the way. Our nine-day tour features seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond cruise ship. The Diamond cruises only on the Seine and its 60 staterooms and 12 suites include all the amenities of an upscale hotel.
This cruise features English-only onboard commentary and an English-speaking staff. There are a number of included sightseeing excursions and these are balanced with the choice of relaxing onboard during your leisure time or adding some optional sightseeing tours.
Three meals are included daily in the ship’s restaurant and feature local and international specialties. There are six different price levels dependent upon your choice of stateroom. Prices start at $4,495 per person with double room occupancy and the booking discount.
Cities and Ports
We’ll see plenty of fabulous sites on this tour. Imagine yourself in Paris viewing the beloved landmarks along the Seine including the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. There will also be free time to explore Paris on your own or take an optional excursion.
We’ll sail down the Seine River and visit several small towns that inspired some of the impressionist masters including Cezanne and Van Gogh. We’ll travel to Rouen and enjoy a walking tour to the cobblestoned pedestrian center where we’ll see the medieval half-timbered houses and visit the magnificent cathedral.
Travelers will also visit the port of LeHavre where the Seine River meets the English Channel. We’ll enjoy a tour to Etretat to explore the famous Normandy coastline which features cliff-top paths and views of unique needle-like rock formations.
You’ll be impressed with our full-day historic tour of Normandy. We’ll visit the beaches and battlefields where thousands of Allied troops took part in history’s largest seaborne invasion and we’ll learn all about the fateful events of D-Day.
Please contact us soon to register for this awesome cruise-tour on the Seine River.
Glenn Miller Orchestra
The Fun Club has openings for the “World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra” on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. You may be aware the Lied Center recently scheduled this concert to replace another Big Band program that had cancelled. We are honoring the $85 price of the previous concert. This includes motorcoach transportation, dinner prior to the show and theatre admission.
The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and 40s. A string of hit records and the impact of radio broadcasts sustained his popularity.
Today the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the military band. Just as it was back then, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought after Big Band in the World. Call us at 402-745-6477 to make your reservation. The motorcoach will depart at 4:15 p.m.
