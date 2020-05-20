The Fun Club was scheduled to attend the Lettermen concert at the Merryman Center in Kearney in March.
The show was rescheduled for June 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We all hoped things would be back to normal by June but it will obviously take a little longer.
The Merryman Theatre contacted us last week and said they are postponing the show again but they do not have a definite date. Those registered will have to wait a little longer to hear those wonderful 60s songs.
For the past 50 years, the Lettermen have been known for their soft, romantic and harmonic blend of music. Their sound is as appealing today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.”
The group’s second single, “When I Fall In Love,” was another soft, slow ballad and hit No. 7 on the Billboard chart. These two recordings established the Lettermen as the most romantic singing group of the generation.
There were many more hits in the ensuing years including their most requested hit which is the medley of “Goin’ Out of My Head / Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Hopefully we’ll be able to hear these beautiful songs soon.
Other Rescheduled Activities
A number of other shows and trips have been postponed or cancelled since March. Here’s an update on some of those activities:
1.“Beautiful, the Carole King Musical” has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 13, 2021. We will hold the 2020 price of $119 for those who have already paid and for those who send payment this month. The price may be a little higher next year due to the possible increase in cost of motorcoach and the meal due to normal inflation.
2. “Life with Father,” a comedy at the Lofte Theatre in Manley, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, has been indefinitely postponed.
3.“Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks” has been postponed to the summer of 2021. The new dates are Thursday, July 15, through Monday, July 26 of next year. Most of the travelers have kept their name on the list. Some on the waiting list will be contacted to fill vacancies after new arrangements have been made and the new price is confirmed.
