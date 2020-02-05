Andrew Lloyd Webber is an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award winning legend.
His music will be showcased later this month at the regional premiere of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.” It’s a special production which was granted to the TADA Theatre in Lincoln from the representatives of Andrew Lloyd Webber himself.
The Fun Club will attend the matinee performance on Sunday, Feb. 23. The cost is $76 which includes motorcoach transportation, lunch prior to the show and great seats at the theatre.
The performance will feature sensational songs from such shows as Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Song and Dance, Whistle Down the Wind and others. With music from all these great productions, the performance will feel like you’re seeing many shows for the price of one.
The stellar cast includes some of Nebraska’s best vocal performers from the Lincoln and Omaha areas including Judy Anderson, Roderick Cotton, Drew Duncan, Megan Ingram, Beth King, John Schnoor and Megan Smith. The show is directed by Robert Rook with musical direction by Cris Rook.
Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings to reserve a spot for this outstanding production.
Harrah’s Casino
The Fun Club is doing something a little different this year with our monthly casino trips. We will rotate between Harrahs on Tuesdays and Horseshoe on Thursdays. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Fun Club will be at Harrah’s. And next month, on Thursday, March 5, we’ll be at Horseshoe. Those who prefer one or the other casino can always catch a shuttle to the other location.
The grand buffet is available at each of the casinos on the day we will attend. You are encouraged to register early because we are required to send in our roster three business days prior. With the Tuesday date this month, we will send our roster in tomorrow. We will forward any late additions to the casino but we can’t guarantee the complimentary buffet lunch for late reservations.
Call us today at 402-745-6477 to reserve your spot for either or both casino trips. The round-trip cost is $30 per person.
Fun Club Shows
We have some openings for each of these upcoming shows:
• Sunday, March 15 - “The Sunshine Boys” is a comedy at the Lincoln Community Playhouse. The cost is $78. Two former vaudeville actors are brought back together for one last big show with hilarious results.
• Tuesday, March 24 - “The Lettermen” will be in concert at the Merryman Center in Kearney. The cost is $89. Enjoy the soft, romantic sounds of this popular ‘60s group who gave us “Goin’ Out of My Head” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and many other beautiful love songs.
