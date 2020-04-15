The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on the world as we know it.
There are many unknowns which make planning difficult right now. The Fun Club has multi-day tours planned well into 2021 and numerous day trips scheduled that we haven’t even announced yet. When will we be able to travel again? Will we have more postponements and cancellations? I know we’ll get past this, I just don’t know when.
Since the future is out of my control, I thought it would be fun to look back on some of the great trips the Fun Club has had in the past. Last week I was browsing through The Wall Street Journal and noticed a tiny headline on page 2. It said, “Bryce Canyon Park is Latest to Shut.”
The short story explained that Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah became the latest park to close its gates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The story continued to say that the flow of visitors to the park, which is noted for its spire-shaped red rock formations known as hoodoos, made it difficult to maintain proper social distancing.
Bryce Canyon
I love all our national parks and Bryce Canyon is one that certainly stands out in my memories. I visited Utah’s national parks for the first time in 2009 with the Fun Club and I was swept off my feet! The five national parks in that state are all unique and very special, but the hoodoos in Bryce Canyon will forever have a place in my heart.
Hoodoos are weirdly shaped rock spires that look somewhat like totem poles. Erosion on the various layers of rock creates their undulating shapes. Although hoodoos exist in other parks, Bryce Canyon has the largest collection of hoodoos in the world. It’s not only the bizarre shapes of these rock formations that make them memorable, it’s the gorgeous pink, orange and rose colors of the hoodoos that make the park unforgettable.
The 2013 Visit
The Fun Club visited Bryce again in 2013 and I was just as impressed the second time with the uniqueness and beauty of the landscape. We don’t have Bryce Canyon on the schedule in the near future but we will again someday.
Meanwhile, please enjoy this “blast from the past.” The 2013 photo shows some of the Fun Club travelers who enjoyed this tour to the National Parks of Utah. Pictured from the left are Bernie Scripture and Bonnie Wilshusen, both of York; Doris Djernes of Phillips; Dave and Karen Peters , Betty Fredericks, Dennis and Carolyn Kornelson and Dallas and Micki Wachter, all of York; Lee Johnson of Columbus; Jerry Salmon of Geneva; the late Karen Hying and Dave Hying of York; Bernice Mettenbrink of York; Glenda Johnson of Columbus; and Dean Fredericks of York.
Cancellations and Postponements
There haven’t been many changes in our schedule during the past week. Any new schedule information can be found on the Fun Club website at www.yorkfunclub.com. Our office at the News-Times building is currently closed. You can reach the Fun Club staff at our cell phone numbers. Call Bernice at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322.
