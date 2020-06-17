If this would have been a normal year, the Fun Club would have just returned from a fabulous trip to Iceland.
But, of course, this year has been anything but normal.
Twenty-three adventurous Fun Club travelers were scheduled to tour the unique island nation. Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans. A few months ago, our June trip was postponed to September 2020. Just recently, the tour was rescheduled again, for June 2-8, 2021.
Premier World Discovery has transferred the names of all travelers still registered for the tour to the new dates at no additional charge. None of our current list of travelers was interested in cancelling, so let’s talk about the new dates.
The June 2021 Iceland Adventure will sell at $4,295 per person double room occupancy. New bookings are eligible for a $200 booking discount per person if the final payment is paid with a check. Any new bookings made before December 31, 2020, feature a No Risk Deposit. That means there are no cancellation fees until final payment. Everything is refundable until 75 days prior to departure.
The price includes all five nights in Reykjavik’s Grand Hotel. It also includes roundtrip airfare from Omaha, motorcoach transportation, admissions per itinerary and some meals. It also includes the whale watch cruise which is an added bonus for the York Fun Club travelers.
Please call or email the Fun Club if you would like more information. The new brochures are not quite ready but we would love to send you one when they are available.
You may be aware the Fun Club is working remotely from home these days. Please call me at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322. You may also email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to let us know you’re interested in next year’s tour.
Why Iceland?
Iceland features a landscape of interesting contrasts created by volcanoes and glaciers. The country is very progressive and makes great efforts to honor its Viking heritage. Their summer temperatures will be much more delightful than the Nebraska heat. And, travelers will find that nearly everyone speaks English.
While on tour, we’ll participate in the Golden Circle Tour which is a 190-mile circular route featuring many of Iceland’s most famous landmarks. At Thingvellir National Park, travelers will view Gulfoss which means “golden falls.” We will also visit the geothermal active valley which contains the Stokkur Geyser. This geyser erupts every few minutes spouting water 100 feet into the air.
Travelers will also enjoy a full day South Coast Tour where we’ll see the town that was highly affected by the volcanic eruption in 2010. This area is also known for its waterfall on the Skoga River. Skogafoss is one of the biggest waterfalls in the country with a width of 82 feet and a drop of 200 feet.
We’ll also travel to the picturesque Reykjanes Peninsula. There we’ll see the lake area known for its hot springs and mud pots. The Fun Club will travel to the Blue Lagoon which is one of Iceland’s most well known attractions. We’ll also participate in an exciting whale watch cruise where guides and passengers work together in spotting whales.
It sounds exciting, doesn’t it? Give us a call and we’ll send you the new brochure when it’s ready.
