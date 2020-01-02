An inspiring new Broadway musical is coming to the Lied Center in Lincoln this month.
You’ve probably seen the television advertisements for “Bandstand” and noticed the show explodes with infectious music and sensational dancing.
The Fun Club will attend “Bandstand “ on Sunday, Jan. 19. The cost is $119 which includes great seats at the theatre, lunch prior to the matinee performance and motorcoach transportation. The bus departs at 10:40 a.m. Call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 any weekday morning to register for this lively performance.
Big Band Music
The show is set in 1945 and America’s soldiers are coming home to ticker-tape parades and joyous families. Private First Class Donny Novitski, a singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.
When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans. The competition gives him the purpose they so desperately need. Together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
“Bandstand” is both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. Give yourself a treat and call us to reserve your spot for this explosive new musical.
Horseshoe Casino
The Fun Club visits the casino once a month and this year we are doing something a little different. We’ll alternate between Horseshoe Casino on Thursdays and Harrahs on Tuesdays.
Here’s our schedule for the next three months:
• Horseshoe on Thursday, Jan. 16
• Harrahs on Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Horseshoe on Thursday, March 5
The bus fee is only $30 per person. Call us at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings to get your name on the roster. Reservations received at least three business days prior to the trip will be assured of a complimentary buffet lunch at the casino.
Happy New Year!
The New Year is here! Please take a look at all the FUN the York Fun Club has scheduled for 2020. Check our website at www.yorkfunclub.com or give us a call and ask for a current schedule. Wishing you a happy and healthy New Year.
