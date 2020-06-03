I know you are wondering, “Where’s Bernice?”
Well, she needed an idea for a column topic. And I am it.
Those of you who like to go places and have group fun know the Fun Club hasn’t had its usual fun the past few months. However, Bernice and I have nevertheless been very busy. It’s amazing what you can accomplish while being confined to your home. My list is lengthy.
The big project was fixing the backyard fence which has needed repair for many moons. When I built it some 30 years ago my late neighbor dug a trench on his side and then put a layer of rock on top of a strip of plastic. The kicker is he stapled the plastic to the fence, thereby creating a cavity which eventually filled in with dirt and caused the bottom 2x4 of the fence to rot and become spongy, just like soggy toast. So I disassembled each four-foot section of the fence and replaced the wood that couldn’t be saved, giving us a two-tone fence. It’s really quite striking.
The next project was the back porch floor which was a challenge because of its size. It’s 30 feet long and needed to be repainted. Fortunately I learned the proper technique from Wagner’s paint store in York 40 years ago when we bought our home, which was paint-deprived at the time.
So what are the proper steps? First, get rid of the loose paint; I use a disk sander. Second, wash the floor using Tri-Sodium-Phosphate. Third, let the wood dry three days. Fourth, paint with oil-based primer. And fifth, apply enough top coats to handle foot traffic. Two or three top coats are good.
Then, the primo project was the front porch trellis. For Bernice, this was the frosting on the cake because it involves flowers and vines. It’s a monster, measuring 5 feet by 10 feet. I built it 30 years ago, and it sure looked like it when considering the amount of peeling paint.
So I removed the trellis and did the 5-step paint dance, giving it a good-as-new look. It was fun watching the climbing vine crawl all over looking for its stairway to the sun.
So while we are having all of this fun at home, what about the Fun Club? Well, as I mentioned above, the Fun Club hasn’t had much fun lately mainly because you have been staying home doing your own home-bound projects. We know this will change because you will eventually regain your desire to have some real fun.
As you know from Bernice’s previous columns in this newspaper space, the Fun Club has had to either cancel or reschedule most of the previously-planned 2020 outings. The dilemma we now face is when will we be able to attend a concert or go out-of-town for some touring or overnight travel?
That will happen once theaters start scheduling performances and once restaurants are able to accommodate groups for lunch and dinner. It might not look like it, but I suspect that will happen sooner than we think. I just hope I get enough time to exhaust the honey-do list.
Meanwhile, talking about having fun at home. Our youngest grandchild came to see us for a 4-day fun-filled visit several weeks ago. His name is Henry. He’s the cute boy in the photograph. The younger one, in case you’re confused.
Henry and his parents, Aaron and Lisa (Mettenbrink) Tvrdy of Chicago, came to Nebraska because Aaron’s younger brother got married. So that gave Henry the chance to work his charm on his grandparents. He’s really good at it.
Henry is their first child, and I must admit I was developing some doubt about the miracle of childbirth. Regardless, the Good Lord blessed Aaron and Lisa with an absolute bundle of joy. He’s a real keeper.
