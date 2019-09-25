The Fun Club recently journeyed to the East Coast for a delightful week in the Cape Cod area.
The historic seaside village of Hyannis, Massachusetts, was the group’s home-base for the seven-day adventure. The group viewed a number of Kennedy family sites at Hyannis, Boston and Martha’s Vineyard.
The travelers visited the town of Plymouth just north of Hyannis. They visited Plimoth Plantation which is a re-creation of the Pilgrim’s 1627 village. Costumed interpreters portrayed colony residents in this living history museum. The group visited the living history Wampanoag village and learned how 17th-century Native Americans lived and worked. They also viewed Plymouth Rock where the Pilgrims first stepped ashore after their 66-day trans-Atlantic voyage in 1620.
At the charming village of Sandwich on Cape Cod the Fun Club toured the Heritage Plantation. Fun Club travelers relived childhood memories as they rode hand-carved horses on a 1908 carousel and they viewed unique antique American cars in the automobile gallery. And as much fun as those two buildings were, my favorite was the 100 acres of trees, shrubs, designer gardens and exquisite flowers displayed throughout the plantation. The hydrangeas were spectacular!
The Fun Club rode a ferry to Nantucket Island which was the whaling capital of the world some 300 years ago. The group visited the Whaling Museum and toured vintage sea captains’ houses from the early 1800s. Many enjoyed a bus tour of the island while others explored the waterfront or the shops on the cobblestoned main street.
The travelers also ferried to the island of Martha’s Vineyard where they enjoyed a walking tour of hundreds of Gingerbread Cottages from the mid-1800s. Also on this island they visited the Aquinnah Cliffs and the Lighthouse at Gay Head. They explored the yacht harbors and Victorian homes at Edgartown. Some watched the small ferry boats traveling to and from the tiny island of Chappaquiddick.
A day-trip to Boston included a combination bus tour and walking tour to the historic North End, Beacon Hill, the Boston Commons, the Old North Church, the USS Constitution commonly known as “Old Ironsides”, and other locations. During free time, the travelers chose to visit the Freedom Trail, Fenway Park which is the home of the Red Sox, or Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall. The group concluded their day with dinner at Cheers, the English Pub which was the model for the ‘80s and ‘90s TV show.
The Fun Club also visited Newport, Rhode Island, which is one of the most elegant coastal cities and a long-time favorite vacation site of yachting enthusiasts and the affluent. The travelers marveled at the extravagant life-style of a bygone era during the guided tour of “The Breakers Mansion” which was the Vanderbilt’s lavishly decorated 70-room turn-of-the-century summer villa. They also enjoyed the magnificent “Ten Mile Drive” with its rocky coast and exquisite mansions.
Fun Club travelers
Fun Club travelers who participated in the Cape Cod tour were Gene and Glenda Anderson of Milford; Carl and Marie Brown and Gerald and Kris Kealiher, all of Polk; Joyce Dose of Hampton; Rynee Spencer of McCool Junction; LeRoy and Pam Hromadka-Ernst and Joan Gocke, all of Lincoln; Virgil and Nora Lindner of Central City; Alden and LaVerna Quiring of Henderson; James and Susan Watt of Bradshaw; Terry and Pat Willis of Aurora; and Ron and Kathie Klute of Lakewood, IL.
Travelers from York were Adam and Monika Broughton, Marjorie Bredow, Joyce Hamling, Pat Carpenter, Curt and Mary Folkerts, Bondel Friesen, Stan and Delaine Gocke, Clarence and Carolyn Hoffman, Dick and Althea Luethje, Gary and Mary Jane Meradith, Ron and Connie Nickel, Dana and Mary Scott, Karl Sherman, Dallas and Micki Wachter, and escorts Dave and Bernice Mettenbrink.
Fun Club events
There’s still plenty of room on the motorcoach for these Fun Club events:
Monday, Sept. 30 - Glenn Miller Orchestra, a Big Band Concert, at the Lied Center in Lincoln. $85 for transportation, meal before the show and theater admission. Bus departs at 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17 or Thursday, Nov. 14 - Horseshoe Casino at Council Bluffs. $30 includes motorcoach transportation. A complimentary buffet lunch is included for those pre-registered. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 15 - “Christmas in Branson” includes seven shows plus Silver Dollar City and 5 days of Fun. $859 per person for double room occupancy. Price includes all shows, four nights hotel, eight meals, tour of Branson and more.
Please call the Fun Club at 402-745-6477 weekday mornings or email yorkfunclub@gmail.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.