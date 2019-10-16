STROMSBURG – A harvest meal is being planned at the Stromsburg Senior Center.

The “Hearty Harvest Meal” will be on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4:30-7 p.m., featuring chicken noodle, potato dumpling and ham/bean soups, along with ham and chicken sliders and pies.

Freewill offerings will be accepted.

