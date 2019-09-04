YORK -- The York County Aging Office Services and Aging Partners will host a seminar on protections through power of attorney and living will documents on Monday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon at Kilgore Memorial Library.
An elder law attorney will be on hand and provide free private legal consultations and will be available by appointment between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to York County residents 60 years and older. Please contact York County Aging by calling 402.362.7626 to schedule and appointment or for further information.
