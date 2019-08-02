Fairmont Senior Center
• A potluck dinner will be held at the senior center on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
• The senior center will have a board meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m.
• The Priscillas will meet at the Fairmont Senior Center for lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Call the senior center to make reservations.
Gresham Seniors
• The Gresham seniors’ potluck dinner will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at noon at the Gresham Community Center.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a business meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host Bingo at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will host community Pitch at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
• Blood pressure screenings will be held from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Stromsburg Senior Center.
• A volunteer meeting will be held at the Stromsburg Senior Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27 starting at 1:30 p.m.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold its birthday and anniversary party on Friday, Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
York Senior Center
• Bingo will be played at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• The Nebraska Commission for Deaf/Hard of Hearing will be at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• Don Osentowski & Friends will be at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.
• Joann Kuester will give a presentation on the Honor Flight at the York Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 12:30 – 1 p.m.