York Senior Center
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sliced ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, dinner roll
•Thursday, Feb. 6: Potato soup with salad bar
•Friday, Feb. 7: Fish and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, calico coleslaw, berries
•Monday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, orange slices
•Tuesday, Feb. 11: Potluck
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
•Thursday, Feb. 13: Chili and salad bar
•Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
•Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas and carrots, bread, oranges
•Thursday, Feb. 6: Lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, bananas
•Friday, Feb. 7: Cheese tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, rolls, peaches
•Monday, Feb. 10: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, rolls, kiwi
•Tuesday, Feb. 11: Chicken enchiladas, fiesta corn, Spanish potatoes, bread, bananas
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Grilled chicken, lemon pepper pasta, creamed spinach, rolls, mandarin oranges
•Thursday, Feb. 13: Fried catfish, Cajun vegetables, red beans and rice, bread, fresh fruit
•Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, pears
York Leisure Home
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sliced ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, dinner roll
•Friday, Feb. 7: Fish and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, calico coleslaw, berries
•Monday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, orange slices
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
•Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
•All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sliced ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, dinner roll
•Friday, Feb. 7: Fish and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, calico coleslaw, berries
•Monday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, orange slices
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
•Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
•All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Cheeseburgers
•Thursday, Feb. 6: Liver and onions
•Friday, Feb. 7: Salmon fillet
•Monday, Feb. 10: Hamburger gravy
•Tuesday, Feb. 11: Salisbury steak in mushroom gravy
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken strips
•Thursday, Feb. 13: Polish sausage
•Friday, Feb. 14: Pork cutlet
Geneva Senior Center
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Pork wings, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rolls, applesauce
•Thursday, Feb. 6: Chicken teriyaki and rice, bread and butter, oriental blend vegetables, pears
•Friday, Feb. 7: Tomato basil soup, grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tossed salad, grapes
•Monday, Feb. 10: Chicken drummies, cheesy hashbrowns, peas, apricots, wheat bread, cookies
•Tuesday, Feb. 11: Cheeseburger tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, bread sticks, peaches
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Wisconsin cheese soup, ham sliders, tossed salad, bananas
•Thursday, Feb. 13: Runza casserole, garden salad, French fries, mixed fruit
•Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, fruit salad
•Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
•Wednesday, Feb. 5: Ham, corn delight, whole wheat roll, peaches, cake and strawberries
•Friday, Feb. 7: Lasagna, garlic bread, fresh vegetables, pears, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies
•Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, cherries, peach cake
•Friday, Feb. 14: Beef noodle soup, chili, hamburger vegetable soup, finger vegetables, fresh peaches, ice cream
