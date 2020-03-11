York Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, March 12: Taco soup with salad bar
• Friday, March 13: Fish and cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cauliflower and California vegetables, applesauce
• Monday, March 16: Chicken tenders, ranch dip, tater tots, pickled beets, grapes, multi-grain bread
• Tuesday, March 17: Nachos with salad bar
• Wednesday, March 18: Swiss steak, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, March 19: Fundraiser
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, diced potatoes, cowboy corn, peaches
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, March 11: Sweet and sour chicken, lo mein, broccoli, rolls, fresh fruit
• Thursday, March 12: Baked tilapia, wild rice, roasted Brussel sprouts
• Friday, March 13: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fresh fruit
• Monday, March 16: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, rolls, bananas
• Tuesday, March 17: Chicken enchiladas, fiesta corn, Spanish potatoes, bread, oranges
• Wednesday, March 18: Grilled chicken, creamed spinach, lemon pepper pasta, rolls, fresh fruit
• Thursday, March 19; Fried catfish, red beans and rice, Cajun vegetables, bread, pears
• Friday, March 20: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, fruit cocktail
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, March 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, March 13: Fish and cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cauliflower and California vegetables, applesauce
• Monday, March 16: Chicken tenders, ranch dip, tater tots, pickled beets, grapes, multi-grain bread
• Wednesday, March 18: Swiss steak, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, diced potatoes, cowboy corn, peaches
•All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, March 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, March 13: Fish and cheese sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cauliflower and California vegetables, applesauce
• Monday, March 16: Chicken tenders, ranch dip, tater tots, pickled beets, grapes, multi-grain bread
• Wednesday, March 18: Swiss steak, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, diced potatoes, cowboy corn, peaches
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 11: Roast beef
• Thursday, March 12: Pork cutlet
• Friday, March 13: Tuna casserole
• Monday, March 16: Chili mac with black beans
• Tuesday, March 17: Beef and Spanish rice
• Wednesday, March 18: Chicken sandwich
• Thursday, March 19: Waffles
• Friday, March 20: Salmon patty
Geneva Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 11: Rib patty, baked beans, garlic bread, fruit cocktail
• Thursday, March 12: Ham steak, cheesy hashbrowns, spinach, rolls, mandarin oranges
• Friday, March 13: Beer batter cod, tater tots, coleslaw, bread and butter, fruit salad
• Monday, March 16: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, rolls, peaches, cookies
• Tuesday, March 17: Creamed chicken over biscuits, carrots, tossed salad, fruit jello
• Wednesday, March 18: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, fresh fruit, apple pie
• Thursday, March 19: Beef and noodles over mashed potatoes, tossed salad, fruit salad
• Friday, March 20: Stromboli, cheesy tater tots, tossed salad, fresh fruit
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 11: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, mandarin oranges, cake
• Friday, March 13: KFC chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, biscuits
• Wednesday, March 18: Ham, whole wheat rolls, scalloped potatoes, California blend vegetables, cherry crisp
• Friday, March 20: Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, bananas, chocolate chip bars
* Coffee, tea & milk are offered with all meals.
* See a meal that sounds good? Call in by 10:30 am the day before and leave a message to make a reservation
