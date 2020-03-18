York Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 18: Swiss steak, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, March 19: Fundraiser
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, diced potatoes, cowboy corn, peaches
• Monday, March 23: Pig in a blanket, sauerkraut, baked beans, tropical fruit, cookie
• Tuesday, March 24: Potluck
• Wednesday, March 25: Honey mustard chicken breast, parsley potatoes, sugar snap peas, pears, dinner roll
• Thursday, March 26: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar
• Friday, March 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, pineapple, wheat bread
• Monday, March 30: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, carrots, broccoli salad, orange slices, biscuits
• Tuesday, March 31: Ham and bean soup with salad bar
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, March 18: Grilled chicken, creamed spinach, lemon pepper pasta, rolls, fresh fruit
• Thursday, March 19; Fried catfish, red beans and rice, Cajun vegetables, bread, pears
• Friday, March 20: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Monday, March 23: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn, rolls, pears
• Tuesday, March 24: Poppy seed chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, bread, fresh fruit
• Wednesday, March 25: Baked tilapia, Normandy vegetables, roasted potatoes, rolls, bananas
• Thursday, March 26: Orange chipotle pork loin, wild rice, carrots, bread, oranges
• Friday, March 27: Lasagna, bread sticks, green beans, peaches
• Monday, March 30: Chicken and dumplings, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit cocktail
• Tuesday, March 31: Roasted pork, chimichurri rice, roasted vegetables, rolls, kiwi
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, March 18: Swiss steak, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, diced potatoes, cowboy corn, peaches
• Monday, March 23: Pig in a blanket, sauerkraut, baked beans, tropical fruit, cookie
• Wednesday, March 25: Honey mustard chicken breast, parsley potatoes, sugar snap peas, pears, dinner roll
• Friday, March 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, pineapple, wheat bread
• Monday, March 30: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, carrots, broccoli salad, orange slices, biscuits
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, March 18: Swiss steak, hashbrown casserole, green beans, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, March 20: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, diced potatoes, cowboy corn, peaches
• Monday, March 23: Pig in a blanket, sauerkraut, baked beans, tropical fruit, cookie
• Wednesday, March 25: Honey mustard chicken breast, parsley potatoes, sugar snap peas, pears, dinner roll
• Friday, March 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, pineapple, wheat bread
• Monday, March 30: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, carrots, broccoli salad, orange slices, biscuits
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 18: Chicken sandwich
• Thursday, March 19: Waffles
• Friday, March 20: Salmon patty
• Monday, March 23: Honey garlic meatloaf
• Tuesday, March 24: Barbecued baked chicken
• Wednesday, March 25: Pigs in a blanket
• Thursday, March 26: Pork roast
• Friday, March 27: Fish sandwich
• Monday, March 30: Turkey burger
• Tuesday, March 31: Ham and cheesy potatoes
Geneva Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 18: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, fresh fruit, apple pie
• Thursday, March 19: Beef and noodles over mashed potatoes, tossed salad, fruit salad
• Friday, March 20: Stromboli, cheesy tater tots, tossed salad, fresh fruit
• Monday, March 23: Biscuits and gravy, omelets, sausage links, fruit salad, tomato juice
• Tuesday, March 24: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, clementines
• Wednesday, March 25: Chili dogs, tater tots, cucumber salad, peaches
• Thursday, March 26: Taco bar, salad bar, nacho bar, fresh fruit, ice cream bar
• Friday, March 27: Fish sandwich, triangle potatoes, corn, apricots
• Monday, March 30: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, peas, mashed potatoes, rolls, pineapple, cookies
• Tuesday, March 31: Goulash, tossed salad, garlic bread, pears
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.