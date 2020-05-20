Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, May 20: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, broccoli, peaches, multi-grain bread
•Thursday, May 21: Hoagie sandwich with tomato and lettuce, cucumbers, black bean and corn salad, apples
•Friday, May 22: Beef and potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce, wheat bread
•Monday, May 25: No meal due to Memorial Day
•Tuesday, May 26: Chicken salad sandwich, Watergate salad, potato salad, strawberries
•Wednesday, May 27: Parmesan chicken breast, roasted potatoes with onions and peppers, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
•Thursday, May 28: Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumbers and onions, cauliflower, fruit salad
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
• Wednesday, May 20: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, broccoli, peaches, multi-grain bread
• Friday, May 22: Beef and potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce, wheat bread
•Monday, May 25: No meal due to Memorial Day
•Wednesday, May 27: Parmesan chicken breast, roasted potatoes with onions and peppers, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 20: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, broccoli, peaches, multi-grain bread
•Friday, May 22: Beef and potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce, wheat bread
•Monday, May 25: No meal due to Memorial Day
•Wednesday, May 27: Parmesan chicken breast, roasted potatoes with onions and peppers, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
Geneva
Meals are delivered from the hospital. Call the center by 9:30 a.m., to make meal reservations for delivery or pick-up.
•Wednesday, May 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, peach pie
•Thursday, May 21: Soft tacos, fruit, salad, ice cream
•Friday, May 22: Breakfast at lunch – biscuits and gravy, omelet with vegetables, sausage links, yogurt, tomato juice, orange juice
•Monday, May 25: Closed for Memorial Day
•Tuesday, May 26: Chicken parmesan, twice-baked potato, corn, bread stick, strawberries
•Wednesday, May 27: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pears
•Thursday, May 28: Goulash, tossed salad, garlic bread, jello/fruit salad
