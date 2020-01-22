York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Taco soup with salad bar
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• Monday, Jan. 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, grapes, wheat bread
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Potluck
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Hamburger vegetable soup with salad bar
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Baked tilapia, roasted potatoes, Normandy vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Roasted pork loin, wild rice, carrots, bread, bananas
• Friday, Jan. 24: Lasagna, breadsticks, green beans, roll, mandarin oranges
• Monday, Jan. 27: Chicken and dumplings, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, peaches
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Roasted pork, mojito rice, roasted vegetables, rolls, pears
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meatloaf, carrots, buttered potatoes, bread, bananas
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Grilled Italian chicken, wild rice, broccoli and cauliflower, rolls, fresh fruit
• Friday, Jan. 31: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, kiwi
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• Monday, Jan. 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, grapes, wheat bread
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• Monday, Jan. 27: Ham and cheese quiche, hashbrowns, country vegetables, grapes, wheat bread
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Chicken fried chicken
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Waffles
• Friday, Jan. 24: Barbecued chicken thighs
• Monday, Jan. 27: White chicken chili
• Tuesday, Jan. 28: Baked ham
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Beef goulash
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Tater tot casserole
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Hawaiian meatballs, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Potato bacon soup, ham sliders, vegetable salad, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 24: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, corn, fruit, poke cake
• Monday, Jan. 27: Chicken strips, French fries, baked beans, fruit
•Tuesday, Jan. 28: Cornbread crusted pork chops, twice-baked potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meat lasagna, bread sticks, salad, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Taco salad, nacho bar, salad bar, ice cream
• Friday, Jan. 31: Fish sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
