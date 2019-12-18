York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll, birthday cake
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Potluck
• Friday, Dec. 20: Burrito casserole, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, pears
• Monday, Dec. 23: Brunch starting a 9:30 a.m.: ham and egg quiche, fresh fruit, muffins
• Tuesday, Dec. 24: Potluck
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: York County Aging Services closed for Christmas
• Thursday, Dec. 26: Nachos with salad bar
• Friday, Dec. 27: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli with cheese, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Dec. 30: Hot turkey and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, calico coleslaw, apricots
• Tuesday, Dec. 31: Oyster stew and chicken noodle soup
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Shrimp fried rice, eggrolls, broccoli, pears
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Corned beef, buttered potatoes, rolls, fresh fruit
• Friday, Dec. 20: Italian roasted chicken, wild rice, mixed vegetables, bread, mandarin oranges
• Monday, Dec. 23: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, green beans, bread, bananas
• Tuesday, Dec. 24: Prime rib, au gratin potatoes, asparagus, rolls, oranges
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: No meals
• Thursday, Dec. 26: Shrimp alfredo, garlic bread, mixed vegetables, pears
• Friday, Dec. 27: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Monday, Dec. 30: Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, onions, fruit cocktail
• Tuesday, Dec. 31: Beef lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, pears
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll, birthday cake
• Friday, Dec. 20: Burrito casserole, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, pears
• Monday, Dec. 23: Brunch starting a 9:30 a.m.: ham and egg quiche, fresh fruit, muffins
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: York County Aging Services closed for Christmas
• Friday, Dec. 27: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli with cheese, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Dec. 30: Hot turkey and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, calico coleslaw, apricots
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll, birthday cake
• Friday, Dec. 20: Burrito casserole, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, pears
• Monday, Dec. 23: Brunch starting a 9:30 a.m.: ham and egg quiche, fresh fruit, muffins
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: York County Aging Services closed for Christmas
• Friday, Dec. 27: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli with cheese, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Dec. 30: Hot turkey and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, calico coleslaw, apricots
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chicken tater casserole
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Waffles
• Friday, Dec. 20: Maple glazed salmon
• Monday, Dec. 23: Baked ham
• Tuesday, Dec. 24: Turkey breast
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: No meal
• Thursday, Dec. 26: No meal
• Friday, Dec. 27: No meal
• Monday, Dec. 30: Tomato soup
• Tuesday, Dec. 31: Beef and black bean chili
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pineapple, whole wheat roll, peach crisp, ice cream, cookies
• Friday, Dec. 20: French dip sandwich, cooked carrots, apples, oranges, chocolate chip bars
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas
• Friday, Dec. 27: Pizza, lettuce salad with dressing, carrots and celery with dip, strawberries
