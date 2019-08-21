York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Potato soup with salad bar
• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas
• Monday, Aug. 26: Sloppy joes, tater tots, coleslaw, orange slices
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Potluck
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Nachos with salad bar
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas
• Monday, Aug. 26: Sloppy joes, tater tots, coleslaw, orange slices
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas
• Monday, Aug. 26: Sloppy joes, tater tots, coleslaw, orange slices
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: BLTs
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Sausage and cabbage skillet
• Friday, Aug. 23: Baked tilapia
• Monday, Aug. 26: Grilled red dogs
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Barbecued chicken
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Mexican skillet
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Roast beef and mashed potatoes
• Friday, Aug. 30: Chicken strips
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potatoes, honey glazed carrots, rolls, fruit, cake and ice cream
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Sloppy joes, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 23: Popcorn shrimp or fish sandwich, baby bakers, coleslaw, fresh fruit
• Monday, Aug. 26: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Taco salad, nacho bar, salad bar, mini twist cone
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken drummies, French fries, corn nuggets, fresh fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Pancakes, sausage links, yogurt parfaits, tomato juice, orange juice
• Friday, Aug. 30: Closed
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served Monday through Friday.
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lasagna, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread, mandarin oranges
• Friday, Aug. 23: Salmon patty, oven-browned potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, angel food cake with strawberries
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookie
• Friday, Aug. 30: Taco salad, fruit cobbler