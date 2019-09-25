York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Swedish meatballs, baked potato, country vegetables, fruit cup, dinner roll
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Nachos and salad bar
• Friday, Sept. 27: Smothered pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, carrots, peach cobbler, wheat bread
• Monday, Sept. 30: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, broccoli, grapes
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Roasted chicken, creamed spinach, lemon pepper pasta, rolls, peaches
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Fried catfish, hush puppies, Cajun vegetables, bread, pears
• Friday, Sept. 27: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Monday, Sept. 30: Fried chicken, baked beans, carrots, bananas, bread
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Swedish meatballs, baked potato, country vegetables, fruit cup, dinner roll
• Friday, Sept. 27: Smothered pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, carrots, peach cobbler, wheat bread
• Monday, Sept. 30: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, broccoli, grapes
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Swedish meatballs, baked potato, country vegetables, fruit cup, dinner roll
• Friday, Sept. 27: Smothered pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, carrots, peach cobbler, wheat bread
• Monday, Sept. 30: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, broccoli, grapes
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: White chicken chili
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Morning coffee only
• Friday, Sept. 27: Morning coffee only
• Monday, Sept. 30: Swiss steak
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookies
• Friday, Sept. 27: Salmon patty, au gratin potatoes, cabbage, rye bread, angel food cake with peaches
