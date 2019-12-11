York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches, wheat bread
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar
• Friday, Dec. 13: Tater tot casserole, carrots, mandarin oranges and pineapple, dinner roll
• Monday, Dec. 16: Barbecued chicken on a bun, potato rounds, winter mix vegetables, applesauce
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Holiday meal
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll, birthday cake
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Potluck
• Friday, Dec. 20: Burrito casserole, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, pears
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Meatloaf, buttered potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Baked salmon, wild rice, broccoli, apples, rolls
• Friday, Dec. 13: Grilled turkey, tomato soup, side salad, fresh fruit
• Monday, Dec. 16: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, rolls, oranges
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans, banana
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Shrimp fried rice, eggrolls, broccoli, pears
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Corned beef, buttered potatoes, rolls, fresh fruit
• Friday, Dec. 20: Italian roasted chicken, wild rice, mixed vegetables, bread, mandarin oranges
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches, wheat bread
• Friday, Dec. 13: Tater tot casserole, carrots, mandarin oranges and pineapple, dinner roll
• Monday, Dec. 16: Barbecued chicken on a bun, potato rounds, winter mix vegetables, applesauce
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll, birthday cake
• Friday, Dec. 20: Burrito casserole, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, pears
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches, wheat bread
• Friday, Dec. 13: Tater tot casserole, carrots, mandarin oranges and pineapple, dinner roll
• Monday, Dec. 16: Barbecued chicken on a bun, potato rounds, winter mix vegetables, applesauce
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, corn, tropical fruit, dinner roll, birthday cake
• Friday, Dec. 20: Burrito casserole, refried beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, pears
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Parmesan chicken
• Thursday, Dec. 12: Pork cutlet
• Friday, Dec. 13: Beef enchiladas
• Monday, Dec. 16: Meatloaf
• Tuesday, Dec. 17: Beef and bean taco bake
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chicken tater casserole
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Waffles
• Friday, Dec. 20: Maple glazed salmon
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Beef roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sliced pears, pumpkin bars, whole wheat roll
• Friday, Dec. 13: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, potato salad, peaches, sugar cookie
• Wednesday, Dec. 18: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pineapple, whole wheat roll, peach crisp, ice cream, cookies
• Friday, Dec. 20: French dip sandwich, cooked carrots, apples, oranges, chocolate chip bars
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas
• Friday, Dec. 27: Pizza, lettuce salad with dressing, carrots and celery with dip, strawberries
