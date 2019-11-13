York Senior Center
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Potluck
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Potato soup with salad bar
• Friday, Nov. 15: Ham and scalloped potato casserole, peas, pineapple, wheat bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Turkey tetrazzini, zucchini and squash, bread, bananas
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Beef lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, rolls, kiwi
• Friday, Nov. 15: Cheesy tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit cocktail
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches, dinner rolls
• Friday, Nov. 15: Ham and scalloped potato casserole, peas, pineapple, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, peaches, dinner rolls
• Friday, Nov. 15: Ham and scalloped potato casserole, peas, pineapple, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Swedish meatballs
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Pork roast
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Sundried tomato and mozzarella chicken
• Friday, Nov. 15: Salmon patty
Geneva Senior Center
• Tuesday, Nov. 12: Ham loaf, mashed sweet potatoes, peas, rolls, fruit
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Baked potato bar, fruit fluff salad
• Thursday, Nov. 14: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread and butter, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 15: Roast beef sliders, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Nov. 13: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, cranberries, whole wheat rolls, pumpkin dessert
• Friday, Nov. 15: Hamburgers, potato wedges, watermelon, cookies
