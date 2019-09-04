York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Beef barley soup with salad bar
• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit
• Monday, Sept. 9: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, tomatoes and cucumbers, peaches, garlic bread
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Potluck
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Chicken noodle soup with salad bar
• Friday, Sept. 13: Fish and cheese sandwich, French fries, pickled beets, mandarin oranges and bananas
• Monday, Sept. 16: Pizzaburger, tater tots, coleslaw, tropical fruit
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Ham and bean soup with salad bar
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken parmesan, parsley potatoes, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Fundraiser
• Friday, Sept. 20: Polish dog on a bun, sauerkraut, hashbrowns, apricots
• Monday, Sept. 23: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pineapple
• Tuesday, Sept. 24: Potluck
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Swedish meatballs, baked potato, country vegetables, fruit cup, dinner roll
• Thursday, Sept. 26: Nachos and salad bar
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread
• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit
• Monday, Sept. 9: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, tomatoes and cucumbers, peaches, garlic bread
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, dinner rolls
• Friday, Sept. 13: Fish and cheese sandwich, French fries, pickled beets, mandarin oranges and bananas
• Monday, Sept. 16: Pizzaburger, tater tots, coleslaw, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken parmesan, parsley potatoes, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Sept. 20: Polish dog on a bun, sauerkraut, hashbrowns, apricots
• Monday, Sept. 23: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pineapple
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread
• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit
• Monday, Sept. 9: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, tomatoes and cucumbers, peaches, garlic bread
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, dinner rolls
• Friday, Sept. 13: Fish and cheese sandwich, French fries, pickled beets, mandarin oranges and bananas
• Monday, Sept. 16: Pizzaburger, tater tots, coleslaw, tropical fruit
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken parmesan, parsley potatoes, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Sept. 20: Polish dog on a bun, sauerkraut, hashbrowns, apricots
• Monday, Sept. 23: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato wedges, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pineapple
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Turkey and cheese sub
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Liver and onions
• Friday, Sept. 6: Salmon patty
• Monday, Sept. 9: Hamburger gravy
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Baked chicken
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Pork cutlet
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Cheeseburger
• Friday, Sept. 13: Tuna and noodles
• Monday, Sept. 16: Beef goulash
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Baked ham
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chicken egg rolls
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Waffles and bacon
• Friday, Sept. 20: Salmon fillet
• Monday, Sept. 23: Tater tot casserole
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Beef stroganoff over biscuits, peas, melon
• Friday, Sept. 6: Potato-crusted cod, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pears
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Chicken cordon bleu, rosemary potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls, brownies
• Friday, Sept. 13: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned mixed vegetables, wheat dinner rolls, apricots
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Chef’s salad, garlic roll, cookies
• Friday, Sept. 20: Polish sausage on a bun, potato salad, sautéed onions and peppers, strawberries
• Wednesday, Sept. 25: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.