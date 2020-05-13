Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
•Thursday, May 14: Tuna salad with crackers, corn and pasta salad, carrot coins, bananas
•Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
•Monday, May 18: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
• Tuesday, May 19: Turkey and swiss cheese sandwich, pea salad, coleslaw, fresh fruit
•Wednesday, May 20: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, broccoli, peaches, multi-grain bread
•Thursday, May 21: Hoagie sandwich with tomato and lettuce, cucumbers, black bean and corn salad, apples
•Friday, May 22: Beef and potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce, wheat bread
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
•Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
•Monday, May 18: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
• Wednesday, May 20: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, broccoli, peaches, multi-grain bread
• Friday, May 22: Beef and potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce, wheat bread
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
•Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
•Monday, May 18: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Wednesday, May 20: Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, broccoli, peaches, multi-grain bread
•Friday, May 22: Beef and potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce, wheat bread
Geneva
Meals are delivered from the hospital. Call the center by 9:30 a.m., to make meal reservations for delivery or pick-up.
•Tuesday, May 12: Pork wings, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, bread and butter, bananas
•Wednesday, May 13: Spaghetti, bread stick, tossed salad, pears
•Thursday, May 14: Barbecued rib patty, garlic bread, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pineapple
•Friday, May 15: Chili dogs, French fries, coleslaw, peaches
• Monday, May 18: Ham loaf, baked sweet potato, broccoli and cauliflower, bread and butter, applesauce
•Tuesday, May 19: Runza casserole, garden salad, French fries, fruit cocktail
•Wednesday, May 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, peach pie
•Thursday, May 21: Soft tacos, fruit, salad, ice cream
• Friday, May 22: Breakfast at lunch – biscuits and gravy, omelet with vegetables, sausage links, yogurt, tomato juice, orange juice
