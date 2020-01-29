York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Hamburger vegetable soup with salad bar
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• Monday, Feb. 3: Breaded chicken sandwich with tomato, lettuce and pickles, French fries, grapes
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Creamy chicken soup with salad bar
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sliced ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, dinner roll
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Potato soup with salad bar
• Friday, Feb. 7: Fish and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, calico coleslaw, berries
• Monday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, orange slices
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Potluck
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Chili and salad bar
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meatloaf, carrots, buttered potatoes, bread, bananas
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Grilled Italian chicken, wild rice, broccoli and cauliflower, rolls, fresh fruit
• Friday, Jan. 31: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, kiwi
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• Monday, Feb. 3: Breaded chicken sandwich with tomato, lettuce and pickles, French fries, grapes
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sliced ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, dinner roll
• Friday, Feb. 7: Fish and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, calico coleslaw, berries
• Monday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, orange slices
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
• Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for Presidents Day
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Smothered chicken breast, parsley potatoes, California vegetables, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 31: Tater tot casserole, peas and carrots, peach cobbler, oranges, multi-grain bread
• Monday, Feb. 3: Breaded chicken sandwich with tomato, lettuce and pickles, French fries, grapes
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Sliced ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, dinner roll
• Friday, Feb. 7: Fish and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, calico coleslaw, berries
• Monday, Feb. 10: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, orange slices
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Beef goulash
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Tater tot casserole
• Monday, Feb. 3: Meatloaf
• Tuesday, Feb. 4: Baked chicken
• Wednesday, Feb. 5: Cheeseburgers
• Thursday, Feb. 6: Liver and onions
• Friday, Feb. 7: Salmon fillet
• Monday, Feb. 10: Hamburger gravy
• Tuesday, Feb. 11: Salisbury steak in mushroom gravy
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meat lasagna, bread sticks, salad, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 30: Taco salad, nacho bar, salad bar, ice cream
• Friday, Jan. 31: Fish sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
