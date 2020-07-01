York Senior Center
Curbside drive/through pick-up meals
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
• Wednesday, July 1: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickle, cucumber and onion salad, potato salad, apple pie
• Thursday, July 2: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, black beans, tomato, salsa and fresh fruit
• Friday, July 3: No meal
• Monday, July 6: Hamburger and hashbrown casserole, Tuscan blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, multi-grain bread
• Tuesday, July 7: Ham and cheese sliders, coleslaw, broccoli, orange
• Wednesday, July 8: Chicken supreme, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, mixed fruit, wheat bread
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
Meals on Wheels
Delivery
• Wednesday, July 1: Orange chicken, fried rice, mixed vegetables
• Thursday, July 2: Roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, carrots
• Friday, July 3: Barbecued beef brisket, mashed potatoes, corn
• Monday, July 6: Supreme pizza, green beans
• Tuesday, July 7: Chicken parmesan spaghetti with marinara, broccoli
• Wednesday, July 8: Beef quesadillas, black beans and corn, sour cream and salsa
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 1: French dip sandwich, triangle potato, coleslaw, peaches, cookies
• Thursday, July 2: Chicken strips, French fries, macaroni salad, rolls, fresh fruit
• Friday, July 3: Closed
• Monday, July 6: Homemade beef pizza, bread stick, tossed salad, bananas
• Tuesday, July 7: Hawaiian meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, cantaloupe/melon
• Wednesday, July 8: Goulash, garden salad, garlic bread, strawberries
