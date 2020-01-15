York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll
• Thursday, Jan. 16; No menu provided
• Friday, Jan. 17: Ham and hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Jan. 20: No menu provided
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Nachos with salad bar
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Taco soup with salad bar
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Roasted chicken, creamed spinach, lemon pepper pasta, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Fried catfish, red beans and rice, Cajun vegetables, rolls, bananas
• Friday, Jan. 17: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, peaches
• Monday, Jan. 20: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn, rolls, fresh fruit
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Poppy seed chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, kiwi
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Baked tilapia, roasted potatoes, Normandy vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Roasted pork loin, wild rice, carrots, bread, bananas
• Friday, Jan. 24: Lasagna, breadsticks, green beans, roll, mandarin oranges
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 17: Ham and hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Jan. 20: No menu provided
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll
• Friday, Jan. 17: Ham and hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, biscuits
• Monday, Jan. 20: No menu provided
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Barbecued meatballs, potato casserole, sugar snap pea medley, tropical fruit, birthday cake, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Jan. 24: Hot dog on a bun, potato circles, sauerkraut, apricots
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Beef tacos
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Pork chop
• Friday, Jan. 17: Salmon patty
• Monday, Jan. 20: Sloppy joes
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Chicken burrito bake
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Chicken fried chicken
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Waffles
• Friday, Jan. 24: Barbecued chicken thighs
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Jan. 15: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, fruit, cherry pie
• Thursday, Jan. 16: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 17: Chili dogs, French fries, tossed salad, fruit
• Monday, Jan. 20: Closed for holiday
• Tuesday, Jan. 21: Bacon and cheese pasta bake, peas, garlic bread, fruit
• Wednesday, Jan. 22: Hawaiian meatballs, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, fruit
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Potato bacon soup, ham sliders, vegetable salad, fruit
• Friday, Jan. 24: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, corn, fruit, poke cake
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.