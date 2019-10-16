York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Salisbury steak, baked potato, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Fundraiser
• Friday, Oct. 18: Ham and hashbrown casserole, peas, mandarin oranges, wheat bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas and carrots, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, bananas
• Friday, Oct. 18: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, pears, rolls
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Salisbury steak, baked potato, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread
• Friday, Oct. 18: Ham and hashbrown casserole, peas, mandarin oranges, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Salisbury steak, baked potato, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread
• Friday, Oct. 18: Ham and hashbrown casserole, peas, mandarin oranges, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Oct. 16: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, green beans, rolls, fruit, apple pie
• Thursday, Oct. 17: Pulled pork sandwich, cheesy hashbrowns, mixed vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Oct. 18: Chili dogs, French fries, tossed salad, fruit salad
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
