Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, May 6: Ham, cheesy potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, multi-grain bread
•Thursday, May 7: Pimento cheese salad sandwich, vegetable salad, baby carrots, strawberry delight
•Friday, May 8: Barbecued rib sandwich with onion, baked beans, Capri vegetables, peaches
•Monday, May 11: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions, broccoli slaw, pears
•Tuesday, May 12: Ham and cheese roll-up with lettuce, cucumber and tomato salad, oranges
•Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
•Thursday, May 14: Tuna salad with crackers, corn and pasta salad, carrot coins, bananas
•Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 6: Ham, cheesy potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, multi-grain bread
•Friday, May 8: Barbecued rib sandwich with onion, baked beans, Capri vegetables, peaches
•Monday, May 11: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions, broccoli slaw, pears
•Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
•Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 6: Ham, cheesy potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, multi-grain bread
•Friday, May 8: Barbecued rib sandwich with onion, baked beans, Capri vegetables, peaches
•Monday, May 11: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions, broccoli slaw, pears
•Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
•Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
Geneva
Meals are delivered from the hospital. Call the center by 9:30 a.m., to make meal reservations for delivery or pick-up.
•Wednesday, May 6: Cheeseburger/tater tot casserole, roll, green beans, melon
•Thursday, May 7: Fish patty on a bun with cheese and lettuce, tater tots, coleslaw
•Friday, May 8: Breaded chicken salad, bread stick, garden rotini salad, fresh fruit
•Monday, May 11: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, roll, apricots
•Tuesday, May 12: Pork wings, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, bread and butter, bananas
•Wednesday, May 13: Spaghetti, bread stick, tossed salad, pears
•Thursday, May 14: Barbecued rib patty, garlic bread, baked potato, mixed vegetables, pineapple
•Friday, May 15: Chili dogs, French fries, coleslaw, peaches
