York Senior Center
11:35 a.m. until noon
Pick-up for Tuesday meal will be on Monday (order by the Friday before)
Pick-up for Thursday meal will be on Wednesday (order by the Tuesday of that week)
• Wednesday, July 8: Chicken supreme, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, mixed fruit, wheat bread
• Thursday, July 9: Chicken salad sandwich, lettuce, potato chips, three-bean salad, bananas
• Friday, July 10: Tuna and noodle casserole, coleslaw, carrots, fresh fruit, biscuits
• Monday, July 13: Sloppy joe, tater circles, pickled beets, grapes
• Tuesday, July 14: Turkey and cheese sandwich, romaine lettuce, cucumber and tomato salad, pears
• Wednesday, July 15: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
York Leisure Home
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 8: Chicken supreme, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, mixed fruit, wheat bread
• Friday, July 10: Tuna and noodle casserole, coleslaw, carrots, fresh fruit, biscuits
• Monday, July 13: Sloppy joe, tater circles, pickled beets, grapes
• Wednesday, July 15: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
McCool Junction
Pick up meals 11:10 until 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 8: Chicken supreme, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, mixed fruit, wheat bread
• Friday, July 10: Tuna and noodle casserole, coleslaw, carrots, fresh fruit, biscuits
• Monday, July 13: Sloppy joe, tater circles, pickled beets, grapes
• Wednesday, July 15: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, green beans, peaches, multi-grain bread
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, July 8: Beef quesadillas, black beans and corn, sour cream and salsa
• Thursday, July 9: Baked tilapia, rice pilaf, peas and carrots
• Friday, July 10: Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, asparagus
• Monday, July 13: Turkey tetrazzini, peas and carrots
• Tuesday, July 14: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans
• Wednesday, July 15: Lasagna, bread sticks, asparagus
Geneva
Meals are available by delivery or curb-side pickup. To make a reservation, call the center by 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, July 8: Goulash, garden salad, garlic bread, strawberries
• Thursday, July 9: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, peas, rolls, pineapple
• Friday, July 10: Cheeseburger tater tot casserole, green beans, bread stick, oranges
• Monday, July 13: Walking tacos, corn salad, fruit salad
• Tuesday, July 14: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, garlic bread, peaches
• Wednesday, July 15: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, fruit salad, pie
Fairmont
No congregate meals at this time, only home-delivered meals
• Wednesday, July 8: Beef taco bake
• Thursday, July 9: Lemon chicken
• Friday, July 10: Pork chops
• Monday, July 13: Meatloaf
• Tuesday, July 14: Barbecued chicken
• Wednesday, July 15: Cube steak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.