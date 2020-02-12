York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Chili and salad bar
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
• Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for Presidents Day
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Sausage gravy and biscuits with salad bar
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato casserole, winter mix vegetables, pineapple, multi-grain bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Fundraiser
• Friday, Feb. 21: Ham and hashbrown casserole, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Grilled chicken, lemon pepper pasta, creamed spinach, rolls, mandarin oranges
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Fried catfish, Cajun vegetables, red beans and rice, bread, fresh fruit
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, pears
• Monday, Feb. 17: Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, corn, bread, peaches
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Poppy seed chicken, mashed potatoes, peas, rolls, fresh fruit
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Baked tilapia, mixed vegetables, roasted potatoes, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Roasted orange pork loin, wild rice, carrots, bread, oranges
• Friday, Feb. 21: Lasagna, bread sticks, green beans, rolls, kiwi
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
• Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for Presidents Day
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato casserole, winter mix vegetables, pineapple, multi-grain bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Feb. 21: Ham and hashbrown casserole, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pears, multi-grain bread
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken and brown rice casserole, buttered beets, vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake, biscuits
• Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for Presidents Day
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato casserole, winter mix vegetables, pineapple, multi-grain bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Feb. 21: Ham and hashbrown casserole, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken strips
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Polish sausage
• Friday, Feb. 14: Pork cutlet
• Monday, Feb. 17: Beef and onion cabbage rolls
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Pork loin
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Chicken fried steak
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Waffles and bacon
• Friday, Feb. 21: Tuna casserole
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Wisconsin cheese soup, ham sliders, tossed salad, bananas
• Thursday, Feb. 13: Runza casserole, garden salad, French fries, mixed fruit
• Friday, Feb. 14: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, fruit salad
• Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for Presidents Day
• Tuesday, Feb. 18: Cornbread crusted pork chops, baby bakers, green beans, pineapple, bread and butter
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, cheesy corn, rolls, pears, chocolate brownie pie
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Sloppy joes, tater tots, baked beans, strawberries
• Friday, Feb. 21: Chicken ranch sliders, French fries, corn, fruit
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 12: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, cherries, peach cake
• Friday, Feb. 14: Beef noodle soup, chili, hamburger vegetable soup, finger vegetables, fresh peaches, ice cream
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, whole wheat roll, peaches, pumpkin dessert
• Friday, Feb. 21: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cheese twist rolls, lettuce salad, applesauce, Texas chocolate cake
