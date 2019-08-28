York Area Senior Center

York Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Nachos with salad bar

• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler

• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day

• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Hamburger soup and salad bar

• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread

• Thursday, Sept. 5: Beef barley soup with salad bar

• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit

• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler

• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day

• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread

• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

McCool Junction Senior Meals

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler

• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day

• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread

• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

Fairmont Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Mexican skillet

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Roast beef and mashed potatoes

• Friday, Aug. 30: Chicken strips

• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day

• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Honey garlic meatloaf

• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Turkey and cheese sub

• Thursday, Sept. 5: Liver and onions

• Friday, Sept. 6: Salmon patty

Geneva Senior center

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken drummies, French fries, corn nuggets, fresh fruit

• Thursday, Aug. 29: Pancakes, sausage links, yogurt parfaits, tomato juice, orange juice

• Friday, Aug. 30: Closed

• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served Monday through Friday.

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookie

• Friday, Aug. 30: Taco salad, fruit cobbler

• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Beef stroganoff over biscuits, peas, melon

• Friday, Sept. 6: Potato-crusted cod, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pears

