York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Nachos with salad bar
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler
• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Hamburger soup and salad bar
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Beef barley soup with salad bar
• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler
• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread
• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Swiss steak, rice medley, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 30: Breaded pork sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli, apple cobbler
• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued rib, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, wheat bread
• Friday, Sept. 6: Quiche, hashbrowns, tomato slices, biscuits, fresh fruit
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Mexican skillet
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Roast beef and mashed potatoes
• Friday, Aug. 30: Chicken strips
• Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 3: Honey garlic meatloaf
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Turkey and cheese sub
• Thursday, Sept. 5: Liver and onions
• Friday, Sept. 6: Salmon patty
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chicken drummies, French fries, corn nuggets, fresh fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Pancakes, sausage links, yogurt parfaits, tomato juice, orange juice
• Friday, Aug. 30: Closed
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served Monday through Friday.
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookie
• Friday, Aug. 30: Taco salad, fruit cobbler
• Wednesday, Sept. 4: Beef stroganoff over biscuits, peas, melon
• Friday, Sept. 6: Potato-crusted cod, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pears