York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chili cheese Fritos with salad bar
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cheeseburger, potato wedges, mandarin oranges
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Hamburger vegetable soup with salad bar
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Salisbury steak, baked potato, broccoli, pears, wheat bread
• Thursday, Nov. 7: Taco soup with salad bar
• Friday, Nov. 8: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, peas and carrots, pickled beets, grapes, biscuits
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Baked tilapia, Normandy roasted potatoes, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Roasted pork loin, wild rice, carrots, mandarin oranges, rolls
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cheeseburger, potato wedges, mandarin oranges
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Salisbury steak, baked potato, broccoli, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 8: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, peas and carrots, pickled beets, grapes, biscuits
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cheeseburger, potato wedges, mandarin oranges
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Salisbury steak, baked potato, broccoli, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 8: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, peas and carrots, pickled beets, grapes, biscuits
•All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• Monday, Nov. 4: Cheeseburger, potato wedges, mandarin oranges
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Salisbury steak, baked potato, broccoli, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 8: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, peas and carrots, pickled beets, grapes, biscuits
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Chicken fried steak
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Beef goulash
Geneva Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chicken strips, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, bread and butter
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
• Friday, Nov. 1: Lasagna, garlic bread stick, lettuce salad, carrots, celery, peaches, cookies
• Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend vegetables, biscuits, apple crisp
• Friday, Nov. 8: Scalloped potatoes, ham, green beans, pears, whole wheat roll, bars
