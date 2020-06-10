Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, June 10: Marinated chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
•Thursday, June 11: Egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, broccoli, fruit salad
•Friday, June 12: Tuna salad sandwich, lettuce leaf, tomato slice, hashbrown patty, applesauce
•Monday, June 15: Hamburger and pepperoni Stromboli, cheesy potatoes, tossed salad, fresh fruit
•Tuesday, June 16: Turkey and cheese sandwich, potato chips, mandarin orange salad, pears
•Wednesday, June 17: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Thursday, June 18: Taco salad with black beans, pineapple salad, fresh fruit
•Friday, June 19: Smothered pork cutlets, diced potatoes, buttered beets, mixed fruit, dinner roll
•Monday, June 22: Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sweet potato fries, mixed berries
•Tuesday, June 23: Ham salad sandwich, pea salad, baby carrots, orange
•Wednesday, June 24: Salisbury steak, baked potato, carrots, fruit cup, wheat bread
•Thursday, June 25: Hoagie club, tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean salad, apple
•Friday, June 26: Chicken pot pie casserole, fresh fruit, biscuits
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, June 10: Marinated chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
•Friday, June 12: Tuna salad sandwich, lettuce leaf, tomato slice, hashbrown patty, applesauce
•Monday, June 15: Hamburger and pepperoni Stromboli, cheesy potatoes, tossed salad, fresh fruit
•Wednesday, June 17: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Friday, June 19: Smothered pork cutlets, diced potatoes, buttered beets, mixed fruit, dinner roll
•Monday, June 22: Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sweet potato fries, mixed berries
•Wednesday, June 24: Salisbury steak, baked potato, carrots, fruit cup, wheat bread
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, June 10: Marinated chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
•Friday, June 12: Tuna salad sandwich, lettuce leaf, tomato slice, hashbrown patty, applesauce
•Monday, June 15: Hamburger and pepperoni Stromboli, cheesy potatoes, tossed salad, fresh fruit
•Wednesday, June 17: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Friday, June 19: Smothered pork cutlets, diced potatoes, buttered beets, mixed fruit, dinner roll
•Monday, June 22: Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sweet potato fries, mixed berries
•Wednesday, June 24: Salisbury steak, baked potato, carrots, fruit cup, wheat bread
Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, June 10: Turkey burger, potato salad
•Thursday, June 11: Ham and pea soup, grilled cheese sandwich
•Friday, June 12: Chicken pot pie, mixed vegetables
•Monday, June 15: Grilled pork chops, cornbread stuffing, carrots
•Tuesday, June 16: Beef tamales, Spanish potatoes, fiesta corn
•Wednesday, June 17: Sausage ravioli with marinara, bread stick, green beans
•Thursday, June 18: Barbecued chicken, baked beans, zucchini and squash
•Friday, June 19: Breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, hush puppies
•Monday, June 22: Chicken curry, saffron rice, asparagus
•Tuesday, June 23: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans
•Wednesday, June 24: Lasagna, bread stick, Brussel sprouts
•Thursday, June 25: Shrimp fried rice, eggroll, mixed vegetable
•Friday, June 26: Jambalaya, red beans and rice, cornbread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.