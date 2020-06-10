Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH TONIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, YORK. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, CLAY, FILLMORE, HAMILTON, NUCKOLLS, AND THAYER. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN WIDESPREAD RAIN TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. DESPITE RECENT DRY CONDITIONS IN MUCH OF THE WATCH AREA, THIS COULD BE ENOUGH RAIN TO CAUSE AT LEAST LOCALIZED AREAL FLOODING AND PERHAPS FLASH FLOODING. * THE HEAVY RAINFALL AND RAINFALL RUNOFF MAY CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING AND FLOODING OF RIVERS AND STREAMS, PARTICULARLY THE LITTLE BLUE RIVER AND BIG SANDY CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&