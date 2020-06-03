Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, June 3: Ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cornbread
•Thursday, June 4: Chicken salad sandwich, potato salad, cucumber and onion salad, strawberries
•Friday, June 5: Tater tot casserole, country vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Monday, June 8: Beef and noodles over mashed potatoes, peas, apricots, biscuit
•Tuesday, June 9: Ham and Swiss sandwich, pickled beets, cauliflower, apple
•Wednesday, June 10: Marinated chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, June 3: Ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cornbread
•Friday, June 5: Tater tot casserole, country vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Monday, June 8: Beef and noodles over mashed potatoes, peas, apricots, biscuit
•Wednesday, June 10: Marinated chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, June 3: Ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cornbread
•Friday, June 5: Tater tot casserole, country vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
•Monday, June 8: Beef and noodles over mashed potatoes, peas, apricots, biscuit
•Wednesday, June 10: Marinated chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, June 3: Lemon artichoke chicken, penne pasta, garlic bread
•Thursday, June 4: Baked tilapia, wild rice, asparagus
•Friday, June 5: Beef gyros, chips
•Monday, June 8: Sweet chili chicken, vegetable lo mein, snap peas, eggroll
•Tuesday, June 9: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, bread stick
•Wednesday, June 10: Turkey burger, potato salad
