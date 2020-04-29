Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
• Friday, May 1: Tuna pot pie, carrots, cinnamon applesauce, biscuits
• Monday, May 4: Spaghetti casserole, country vegetables, grapes, garlic stick
• Tuesday, May 5: Chicken salad sandwich, potato chips, black bean salad, bananas
• Wednesday, May 6: Ham, cheesy potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, May 7: Pimento cheese salad sandwich, vegetable salad, baby carrots, strawberry delight
• Friday, May 8: Barbecued rib sandwich with onion, baked beans, capri vegetables, peaches
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
• Friday, May 1: Tuna pot pie, carrots, cinnamon applesauce, biscuits
• Monday, May 4: Spaghetti casserole, country vegetables, grapes, garlic stick
• Wednesday, May 6: Ham, cheesy potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, multi-grain bread
• Friday, May 8: Barbecued rib sandwich with onion, baked beans, capri vegetables, peaches
• Monday, May 11: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions, broccoli slaw, pears
• Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
• Friday, May 1: Tuna pot pie, carrots, cinnamon applesauce, biscuits
• Monday, May 4: Spaghetti casserole, country vegetables, grapes, garlic stick
• Wednesday, May 6: Ham, cheesy potatoes, peas, mixed fruit, multi-grain bread
• Friday, May 8: Barbecued rib sandwich with onion, baked beans, capri vegetables, peaches
• Monday, May 11: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickles and onions, broccoli slaw, pears
• Wednesday, May 13: Swedish meatballs, parsley potatoes, green beans, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, May 15: Egg and hashbrown casserole, peas and carrots, apricots, biscuits
