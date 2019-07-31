York Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 31: Honey Dijon chicken breast, roasted potatoes, country vegetables, pears, dinner roll

• Thursday, Aug. 1: Beef vegetable soup with salad bar

• Friday, Aug. 2: Fish and cheese sandwich, pickled beets, peas, peaches

• Monday, Aug. 5: Spaghetti casserole, broccoli, applesauce, garlic bread

• Tuesday, Aug. 6: Chicken pot pie with salad bar

• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, corn, pears, dinner rolls

• Thursday, Aug. 8: Ham and bean soup with salad bar

• Friday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, fresh fruit

• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, July 31: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, July 31: Honey Dijon chicken breast, roasted potatoes, country vegetables, pears, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 2: Fish and cheese sandwich, pickled beets, peas, peaches

• Monday, Aug. 5: Spaghetti casserole, broccoli, applesauce, garlic bread

• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, corn, pears, dinner rolls

• Friday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, fresh fruit

All meals served with coffee, milk and water

McCool Junction Senior Meals

• Wednesday, July 31: Honey Dijon chicken breast, roasted potatoes, country vegetables, pears, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 2: Fish and cheese sandwich, pickled beets, peas, peaches

• Monday, Aug. 5: Spaghetti casserole, broccoli, applesauce, garlic bread

• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, corn, pears, dinner rolls

• Friday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, fresh fruit

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

Fairmont Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 31: Honey garlic meatloaf

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 31: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, dinner rolls, ice cream and cookies

