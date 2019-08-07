York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, corn, pears, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Aug. 8: Ham and bean soup with salad bar
• Friday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, fresh fruit
• Monday, Aug. 12: Chicken pot pie casserole, mixed fruit, biscuits
• Tuesday, Aug. 13: Potluck
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Fundraiser
• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, corn, pears, dinner rolls
• Friday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, fresh fruit
• Monday, Aug. 12: Chicken pot pie casserole, mixed fruit, biscuits
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, corn, pears, dinner rolls
• Friday, Aug. 9: Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, fresh fruit
• Monday, Aug. 12: Chicken pot pie casserole, mixed fruit, biscuits
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Thursday, Aug. 8: Pulled pork sandwiches
• Friday, Aug. 9: Baked tilapia
• Monday, Aug. 12: Baked chicken
• Tuesday, Aug. 13: Chicken parmesan
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Beef taco salad
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Waffles and sausage egg bake
• Friday, Aug. 16: Honey garlic chicken
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 7: No meal
• Friday, Aug. 9: No meal
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: No meal
• Friday, Aug. 16: No meal
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Aug. 7: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread and butter, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 8: Chicken salad on a croissant, French fries, cucumber and onions, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 9: Tilapia, rosemary red skins, mixed vegetables, fruit
• Monday, Aug. 12: Creamed chicken over a biscuit, peas, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 13: Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, rotini salad with vegetables, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Ham loaf, wheat bread, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken bacon ranch sliders, French fries, carrots and celery, fresh fruit