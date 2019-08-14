York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Fundraiser
• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread
• Monday, Aug. 19: Cheesy wrapped hot dogs, hashbrown patties, baked beans, grapes
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Potato soup with salad bar
• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread
• Monday, Aug. 19: Cheesy wrapped hot dogs, hashbrown patties, baked beans, grapes
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread
• Monday, Aug. 19: Cheesy wrapped hot dogs, hashbrown patties, baked beans, grapes
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Beef taco salad
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Waffles and sausage egg bake
• Friday, Aug. 16: Honey garlic chicken
• Monday, Aug. 19: Beef and onion pizza
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Burrito casserole
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: BLTs
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Sausage and cabbage skillet
• Friday, Aug. 23: Baked tilapia
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit, rice krispy treats
• Thursday, Aug. 15: Ham loaf, wheat bread, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken bacon ranch sliders, French fries, carrots and celery, fresh fruit
• Monday, Aug. 19: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit
• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Meat lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potatoes, honey glazed carrots, rolls, fruit, cake and ice cream
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Sloppy joes, French fries, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 23: Popcorn shrimp or fish sandwich, baby bakers, coleslaw, fresh fruit
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served Monday through Friday.
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 14: No meal
• Friday, Aug. 16: No meal
• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lasagna, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread, mandarin oranges
• Friday, Aug. 23: Salmon patty, oven-browned potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, angel food cake with strawberries
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookie
• Friday, Aug. 30: Taco salad, fruit cobbler