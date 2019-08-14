York Area Senior Center

York Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Fundraiser

• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread

• Monday, Aug. 19: Cheesy wrapped hot dogs, hashbrown patties, baked beans, grapes

• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar

• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake

• Thursday, Aug. 22: Potato soup with salad bar

• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas

• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread

• Monday, Aug. 19: Cheesy wrapped hot dogs, hashbrown patties, baked beans, grapes

• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake

• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

McCool Junction Senior Meals

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 16: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, wheat bread

• Monday, Aug. 19: Cheesy wrapped hot dogs, hashbrown patties, baked beans, grapes

• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lemon pepper chicken breast, oven-roasted potatoes, country vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, birthday cake

• Friday, Aug. 23: Dorito pie, refried beans, salsa, bananas

• All meals served with coffee, milk and water

Fairmont Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Beef taco salad

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Waffles and sausage egg bake

• Friday, Aug. 16: Honey garlic chicken

• Monday, Aug. 19: Beef and onion pizza

• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Burrito casserole

• Wednesday, Aug. 21: BLTs

• Thursday, Aug. 22: Sausage and cabbage skillet

• Friday, Aug. 23: Baked tilapia

Geneva Senior center

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit, rice krispy treats

• Thursday, Aug. 15: Ham loaf, wheat bread, mashed sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken bacon ranch sliders, French fries, carrots and celery, fresh fruit

• Monday, Aug. 19: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit

• Tuesday, Aug. 20: Meat lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potatoes, honey glazed carrots, rolls, fruit, cake and ice cream

• Thursday, Aug. 22: Sloppy joes, French fries, baked beans, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 23: Popcorn shrimp or fish sandwich, baby bakers, coleslaw, fresh fruit

• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served Monday through Friday.

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 14: No meal

• Friday, Aug. 16: No meal

• Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lasagna, lettuce salad with dressing, garlic bread, mandarin oranges

• Friday, Aug. 23: Salmon patty, oven-browned potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, angel food cake with strawberries

• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with almonds, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookie

• Friday, Aug. 30: Taco salad, fruit cobbler

