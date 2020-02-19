York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato casserole, winter mix vegetables, pineapple, multi-grain bread, birthday cake
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Fundraiser
• Friday, Feb. 21: Ham and hashbrown casserole, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
• Monday, Feb. 24: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, cucumbers and tomatoes, peaches, garlic bread
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Potluck
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lemon pepper chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, apricots, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Broccoli cheese soup with salad bar
• Friday, Feb. 28: Tuna and noodle casserole with peas, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Baked tilapia, mixed vegetables, roasted potatoes, rolls, fruit cocktail
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Roasted orange pork loin, wild rice, carrots, bread, oranges
• Friday, Feb. 21: Lasagna, bread sticks, green beans, rolls, kiwi
• Monday, Feb. 24: Chicken and dumplings, roasted potatoes, asparagus, rolls, fresh fruit
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Roasted pork, mint lime rice, zucchini, bread, bananas
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Meatloaf, buttered potatoes, carrots, rolls, mandarin oranges
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Italian grilled chicken, cauliflower and broccoli, wild rice, bread, peaches
• Friday, Feb. 28: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, pears
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato casserole, winter mix vegetables, pineapple, multi-grain bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Feb. 21: Ham and hashbrown casserole, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
• Monday, Feb. 24: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, cucumbers and tomatoes, peaches, garlic bread
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lemon pepper chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, apricots, dinner rolls
• Friday, Feb. 28: Tuna and noodle casserole with peas, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato casserole, winter mix vegetables, pineapple, multi-grain bread, birthday cake
• Friday, Feb. 21: Ham and hashbrown casserole, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
• Monday, Feb. 24: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, cucumbers and tomatoes, peaches, garlic bread
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Lemon pepper chicken breast, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, apricots, dinner rolls
• Friday, Feb. 28: Tuna and noodle casserole with peas, green beans, applesauce, wheat bread
All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Chicken fried steak
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Waffles and bacon
• Friday, Feb. 21: Tuna casserole
• Monday, Feb. 24: Oven-fried chicken
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Beef stew
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Salmon patty
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Meatloaf
• Friday, Feb. 28: Turkey franks and macaroni and cheese
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Oven-fried chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, cheesy corn, rolls, pears, chocolate brownie pie
• Thursday, Feb. 20: Sloppy joes, tater tots, baked beans, strawberries
• Friday, Feb. 21: Chicken ranch sliders, French fries, corn, fruit
• Monday, Feb. 24: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread and butter, peaches
• Tuesday, Feb. 25: Chili dogs, French fries, coleslaw, melon
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, pineapple
• Thursday, Feb. 27: Soft tacos, nacho bar, salad bar, ice cream
• Friday, Feb. 28: Salmon patties, baby bakers, cornbread, peas, bananas
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Feb. 19: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, whole wheat roll, peaches, pumpkin dessert
• Friday, Feb. 21: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cheese twist rolls, lettuce salad, applesauce, Texas chocolate cake
• Wednesday, Feb. 26: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll, oranges, delightful chocolate cake, ice cream
• Friday, Feb. 28: Turkey supreme, whole wheat rolls, California blend vegetables, apples, bars
