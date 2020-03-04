York Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
• Thursday, March 5: Potato soup with salad bar
• Friday, March 6: Creamed chicken over brown rice, broccoli, pears, biscuits
• Monday, March 9: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic bread
• Tuesday, March 10: Potluck
• Wednesday, March 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• Thursday, March 12: Taco soup with salad bar
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, March 4: Beef lasagna, garlic bread, green beans, pears
• Thursday, March 5: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, peas and carrots, rolls, fresh fruit
•Friday, March 6: Cheesy tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, bread, oranges
• Monday, March 9: Supreme pizza, side salad, fresh fruit
• Tuesday, March 10: Grilled flank steak, roasted potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, rolls
• Wednesday, March 11: Sweet and sour chicken, lo mein, broccoli, rolls, fresh fruit
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
• Friday, March 6: Creamed chicken over brown rice, broccoli, pears, biscuits
• Monday, March 9: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic bread
• Wednesday, March 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
• Friday, March 6: Creamed chicken over brown rice, broccoli, pears, biscuits
• Monday, March 9: Spaghetti casserole, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic bread
• Wednesday, March 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, country vegetables, tropical fruit, dinner roll
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Geneva Senior center
• Wednesday, March 4: Variety of soups, grilled ham and cheese, tossed salad, pineapple
• Thursday, March 5: Pulled pork, baked potato, green beans, garlic bread, fruit jello
• Friday, March 6: Popcorn shrimp, French fries, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, bread and butter, rice krispies
• Monday, March 9: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, rolls, pears, cake
• Tuesday, March 10: Chicken teriyaki and rice, oriental blend vegetables, bread sticks, applesauce
• Wednesday, March 11: Rib patty, baked beans, garlic bread, fruit cocktail
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, March 4: Ham and cheese sandwich
• Thursday, March 5: Liver and onions
• Friday, March 6: Parmesan tilapia
• Monday, March 9: Beef and onion pizza
• Tuesday, March 10: Pulled pork sandwich
• Wednesday, March 11: Roast beef
• Thursday, March 12: Pork cutlet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.