Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, May 27: Parmesan chicken breast, roasted potatoes with onions and peppers, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
•Thursday, May 28: Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumbers and onions, cauliflower, fruit salad
•Friday, May 29: Stromboli with hamburger and pepperoni, hashbrown, lettuce salad, fruit cup
•Monday, June 1: Sloppy joe, French fries, pickle spear, carrots, tropical fruit
•Tuesday, June 2: Pimento cheese sandwich, vegetable/pasta salad, baby carrots, bananas
•Wednesday, June 3: Ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cornbread
•Thursday, June 4: Chicken salad sandwich, potato salad, cucumber and onion salad, strawberries
•Friday, June 5: Tater tot casserole, country vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 27: Parmesan chicken breast, roasted potatoes with onions and peppers, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
•Friday, May 29: Stromboli with hamburger and pepperoni, hashbrown, lettuce salad, fruit cup
•Monday, June 1: Sloppy joe, French fries, pickle spear, carrots, tropical fruit
•Wednesday, June 3: Ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cornbread
•Friday, June 5: Tater tot casserole, country vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
•Wednesday, May 27: Parmesan chicken breast, roasted potatoes with onions and peppers, carrots, tropical fruit, wheat bread
•Friday, May 29: Stromboli with hamburger and pepperoni, hashbrown, lettuce salad, fruit cup
•Monday, June 1: Sloppy joe, French fries, pickle spear, carrots, tropical fruit
•Wednesday, June 3: Ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, peaches, cornbread
•Friday, June 5: Tater tot casserole, country vegetables, mandarin oranges and pineapple, multi-grain bread
Geneva
Meals are delivered from the hospital. Call the center by 9:30 a.m., to make meal reservations for delivery or pick-up.
•Wednesday, May 27: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pears
•Thursday, May 28: Goulash, tossed salad, garlic bread, jello/fruit salad
• Friday, May 29: Salmon patty, baby bakers, cornbread, mixed vegetables, pineapple chunks
