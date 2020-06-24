Curbside drive/through pick-up meals for May.
York Senior Center
11:40 a.m. until noon
•Wednesday, June 24: Salisbury steak, baked potato, carrots, fruit cup, wheat bread
•Thursday, June 25: Hoagie club, tomatoes, cucumbers, black bean salad, apple
•Friday, June 26: Chicken pot pie casserole, fresh fruit, biscuits
•Monday, June 29: Baked potato with taco soup, broccoli, fresh fruit, garlic stick
•Tuesday, June 30: Turkey and bacon sandwich, lettuce and tomato, broccoli slaw, bananas
•Wednesday, July 1: Cheeseburger with tomato, lettuce, pickle, cucumber and onion salad, potato salad, apple pie
•Thursday, July 2: Taco salad with lettuce, cheese, black beans, tomato, salsa and fresh fruit
•Friday, July 3: No meal
•Monday, July 6: Hamburger and hashbrown casserole, Tuscan blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, multi-grain bread
•Tuesday, July 7: Ham and cheese sliders, coleslaw, broccoli, orange
•Wednesday, July 8: Chicken supreme, parsley potatoes, country vegetables, mixed fruit, wheat bread
York Leisure Home
11 until 11:20 a.m.
McCool Junction
11 until 11:20 a.m.
Meals on Wheels
•Wednesday, June 24: Lasagna, bread stick, Brussel sprouts
•Thursday, June 25: Shrimp fried rice, eggroll, mixed vegetable
•Friday, June 26: Jambalaya, red beans and rice, cornbread
•Monday, June 29: Beef tacos, Spanish rice, fiesta corn
•Tuesday, June 30: Cheesy ham casserole, peas and carrots
