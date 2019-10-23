York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Teriyaki chicken breast, garlic potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, dinner roll
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Beef barley soup with salad bar
• Friday, Oct. 25: Smothered pork cutlets, parsley potatoes, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, wheat bread
• Monday, Oct. 28: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli slaw, oranges
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Hamburger chowder with salad bar
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chili cheese Fritos with salad bar
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Roasted chicken, creamed spinach, lemon pepper pasta, bananas, rolls
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Fried catfish, red beans and rich, Cajun vegetables, pears, bread
• Friday, Oct. 25: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches
• Monday, Oct. 28: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn, fruit cocktail, rolls
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Chicken potpie, mashed potatoes, pears, pears, rolls
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Baked tilapia, Normandy roasted potatoes, fresh fruit, bread
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Roasted pork loin, wild rice, carrots, mandarin oranges, rolls
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Teriyaki chicken breast, garlic potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Oct. 25: Smothered pork cutlets, parsley potatoes, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, wheat bread
• Monday, Oct. 28: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli slaw, oranges
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Teriyaki chicken breast, garlic potatoes, peas and carrots, pineapple, dinner roll
• Friday, Oct. 25: Smothered pork cutlets, parsley potatoes, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, wheat bread
• Monday, Oct. 28: Breaded chicken sandwich, potato wedges, broccoli slaw, oranges
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Swedish meatballs, roasted red potatoes, corn, pears, wheat bread
• Friday, Nov. 1: Tuna melt sandwich, hashbrown patty, country vegetables, mixed fruit
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Pork cutlet
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Pork roast
• Friday, Oct. 25: Salmon patty
• Monday, Oct. 28: Turkey and cheese sub
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Meatloaf
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Chicken fried steak
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Beef goulash
Geneva Senior Center
• Wednesday, Oct. 23: Jumbo popcorn shrimp, rosemary redskins, green beans, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 24: Bacon and cheese pasta bake, peas, garlic bread, fruit, cake
• Friday, Oct. 25: Chicken salad croissant, French fries, pea salad, fruit
• Monday, Oct. 28: Creamed chicken over biscuits, tossed salad, fruit salad
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Taco salad, nacho salad, salad bar, cookies
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, fruit
• Thursday, Oct. 31: Chicken strips, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, bread and butter
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
